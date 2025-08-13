A lot of people think baking is only for those with big fancy ovens, but that’s not true. If you’ve got a gas or kerosene stove, or even a portable burner, you can still whip up baked goods at home using sand or salt as a heat conductor.
This method is popular in many Nigerian homes, especially for people who want to bake without spending a dime on an oven. The science behind it is simple; sand or salt helps distribute heat evenly, just like the hot air in an oven.
What you’ll need
Before we get started, here’s what you’ll need:
A large, deep pot with a lid (this acts as your oven)
Clean, dry sand or coarse table salt
A baking tin or pan that fits inside your pot
A metal stand or rack (to keep your pan from sitting directly on the sand or salt)
Your cake, bread, or pastry batter/dough ready to go
Step-by-step: The sand method
Pour about 2–3 cups of clean, dry sand into the bottom of your pot. Spread it evenly.
Place the pot on your stove over medium heat and let the sand heat up for 10–15 minutes.
Set up your stand: Put a metal rack or stand on top of the sand so your baking tin doesn’t touch it directly.
Add your batter: Place your filled baking tin on the rack. Cover the pot tightly with a lid.
Bake: Keep the heat steady and resist the urge to open the lid too often (this lets heat escape). Depending on what you’re baking, cooking time can range from 20 minutes to over an hour.
Check for doneness: Use a toothpick or skewer; if it comes out clean, your cake or bread is ready.
The salt method (same steps, just swap)
The salt method works exactly like the sand method, but instead of sand, you use coarse salt. Salt holds and spreads heat well, and some people prefer it because it feels “cleaner” than sand and is easier to find in supermarkets.
Tips for success
Keep the heat low to medium. High heat can burn the bottom of your bake while leaving the top raw.
Use a thick pot. Thin pots heat unevenly and can cause scorching.
Wrap the lid in foil, as this helps trap heat inside for better baking results.
Don’t skip the stand. Placing your baking tin directly on the sand or salt can burn the bottom.
What can you bake this way?
Almost anything you’d bake in an oven. Sponge cakes, banana bread, meat pies, cornbread, cookies, even small pizzas, you name it. They can all work with the sand or salt method. The only difference is you’ll need to watch your heat more closely.
This method is simple, affordable, and perfect for anyone who wants to get creative in the kitchen without expensive gadgets.
