A lot of people think baking is only for those with big fancy ovens, but that’s not true. If you’ve got a gas or kerosene stove, or even a portable burner, you can still whip up baked goods at home using sand or salt as a heat conductor.

This method is popular in many Nigerian homes, especially for people who want to bake without spending a dime on an oven. The science behind it is simple; sand or salt helps distribute heat evenly, just like the hot air in an oven.

What you’ll need

Before we get started, here’s what you’ll need: