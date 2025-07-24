How to avoid moving scams in long-distance relocations

Long-distance moves require a lot of your attention, and while most companies in the industry will handle the work on fair terms, some teams can try to scam you. Knowing how to protect yourself from this is highly important for anyone, which is why our team contacted a reputable moving company, High Stream Moving , to learn more about some red flags you should avoid when hiring movers.

Thoroughly research the company

First and foremost, start by checking if the company has a valid registration and then move to the reviews on Google, Yelp, or other trustworthy resources. A legitimate company should have a working website, a physical address, and responsive customer service.

While the research might require some significant time investments, it pays off greatly and helps you quickly sift out any problematic companies you don’t want to interact with. Remember to stay critical: overly positive reviews with vague feedback are just as suspicious as no reviews at all.

Learn the difference between binding and non-binding estimates

A binding estimate is a fixed price for handling the moving process. Once it is set, it won’t change even if the moving company has miscalculated the weight and size of some of your items. To put it simply, a binding estimate is a guarantee that you won’t have to overpay for the moving process itself, and most reputable companies offer these agreements.

On the other hand, non-binding estimates are nothing more than educated guesses, and the price for the final work may differ significantly. Scammers often like to exploit non-binding agreements, which is why you should always request a written estimate and understand the type you’re agreeing to before signing anything.

Beware of extremely low estimates

One of the most effective ways for scammers to lure customers is to lowball quotes only to then significantly raise the price on the moving day, essentially trapping you since you’ve already committed so much to it. If a quote seems too good to be true, it most likely is.

Avoiding this situation is rather easy — just request an in-home or virtual survey and demand a binding estimate. In fact, most legitimate companies will insist on an in-home estimate themselves, since it helps them prepare better for the process. Avoid companies that are eager to quote over the phone or email without even seeing your belongings.

Watch for common red flags

Just as in any other service, there are common red flags that you should take note of and keep in mind. No written contract, vague terms, last-minute changes in pricing or communication, no company branding or multiple different names for the same company — all of these are clear signs of shady business practices or even illegal activities, and you should do your best to avoid these for your own safety.

Get everything in writing

Read all the provided documents carefully before signing them. Learn what documents should be provided for a long-distance move. Ensure that the contract includes the full name of the mover, estimation type, delivery date, and any extra fees.

Always keep all the provided copies of documents, and request copies of documents that weren’t provided to you. As soon as you notice that the company doesn’t want to provide some paperwork, walk away and find another team to work with.

