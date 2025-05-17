How to ask for a pay rise (and get it!) without apology

Asking for a raise can feel like navigating a minefield: one wrong step and you’re swallowed by self-doubt or awkward silence. But here’s the truth - you deserve to be paid what you’re worth, and asking for more money shouldn’t feel like begging for a favour.

Still, many of us (especially women and underrepresented professionals) have been conditioned to apologise for even having needs. But well, not anymore. It’s time to own your value and walk into that salary conversation like the confident, capable pro you are.

Here’s a step-by-step guide to asking for a pay rise—with strategy, clarity, and zero apologies.

1. Choose the right time

It's common to ask for a raise, so don't feel like you're doing something wrong. However, you'd need to be strategic about timing. Ask yourself vital questions like:

What is the company's present financial position?

What is your present workload?

Is your manager under a lot of pressure?

An honest answer to these questions can help you decide whether it's the right time or not. Remember that you don't have to be selfish. Consider every stakeholder involved before determining whether you deserve the raise at the time.

2. Research salary trends

While it's one thing to know when to ask for a salary raise, it's another to know what amount you deserve. Every job has a corresponding market value, and it's up to you to research and find the market value range for your job. Remember that your education, experience, and skill level will definitely influence your earnings. However, your knowledge of current trends for your job title can serve as a foundation for predicting the monetary value of your work.

3. Determine how much to ask for

Once you're sure of salary trends and the monetary value of your work, it's time to make the move. Use these figures to come up with a specific range of what you want. Remember to factor in your qualifications, experience, and achievements when deciding what you want.

4. Schedule a meeting

We typically recommend asking for a raise in person or privately. So, schedule a meeting with your manager at a convenient time for both of you. If they're in a different location, request a video call. However, it's best to discuss in a room with closed doors if they are. If you have a performance review, you can wait for it and use the opportunity to talk about your needs. If not, give your manager at least two weeks' notice about the meeting.

5. Bring Receipts

This doesn't have to be complicated. You can create a simple one-pager with:

Your major accomplishments

Metrics or results tied to your work

New responsibilities you’ve taken on

Market salary comparisons (if applicable)

This shows that your request is rooted in facts, not feelings.

6. Stay Calm, Even If the Answer Is "Not Yet"

If they say no, don’t panic. Instead, ask:

“What would I need to demonstrate to be considered for a raise in the near future?”