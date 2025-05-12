Real Stories: How a Nigerian pastor tried to sleep with me for ‘deliverance’

I never believed pastors could be predators. Not until I met Pastor Kingsley. My name is Ada, and this is the story of how a man of God tried to use my faith against me.

It started in 2023. I was going through the worst phase of my life. No job, constant nightmares, and a string of failed relationships. One day, auntie told me,

"Ada, you need deliverance. There’s a powerful pastor in Lekki who can help you."

Desperate for a breakthrough, I went to his church. The first service was intense. Everything Pastor Kinglsey preached felt like he knew my life story. During the altar call, he looked straight at me and said,

“Sister! I see a spirit of stagnation attacking your life!”

I was shook. How did he know?

After the service, an usher approached me and said Pastor Kingsley wanted to see me, that God had a special message for me. I waited and was eventually led to his office.

I knocked. He opened the door and let me in, then, strangely, he locked the door behind us. “This deliverance is sensitive,” he said. “We must not be disturbed.”

Then things got weird.

First, he asked me to remove my earrings, saying they carried “evil energy.” Then he told me to take off my underwear so he could “check for witchcraft marks.” I was confused but too afraid and vulnerable to question him. So I did as he asked.

He began reciting Psalms while rubbing oil across my body, what he called an “anointing.” When his hands started moving suspiciously, I froze.

"Pastor… why are you touching me there?" I asked, shaking.

He smiled and said, "This is where the demon is hiding. You want to be free, abi?"

After the "prayers," Pastor Kingsley dropped the bomb:

"Sister Ada, to complete this deliverance, we must join as husband and wife."

I almost choked. "What do you mean?"

"Sex is the final sacrifice to break this curse,” he said calmly. "Many women have done it and gotten miracles."

My blood ran cold.

I pretended to agree but said I needed to use the restroom first. The moment I stepped out, I ran. But it didn’t end there.

For weeks, Pastor Kingsley kept calling. I never picked up. He would send disturbing messages like: "The demon you saw in your dream will kill you if you don’t complete the deliverance!" "I saw your future, you’ll never marry if you disobey God!"

I blocked his number and changed mine.

A year later, I saw Pastor Kingsley on the news. Several women had come forward accusing him of sexual abuse and rape.

When I watched those videos, I wept. My heart broke for all the women who were violated, who spoke up, and those still too ashamed to.

My faith has never never been the same. But I’ve learned that not every man on the pulpit speaks for God.