Hennessy Nigeria Brings Artistry Back with a Multi-Sensory Reboot

Hennessy Artistry is making a return to the Nigerian culture scene, and this time, it’s not just about the music. This year, the iconic platform takes a leap into a bold new era with The Reboot, a multi-sensory cultural experience that redefines what it means to celebrate creativity in Africa.

Blurring the lines between sound, style, taste, and technology, The Reboot is expected to be an exploration of artistic expression. From rousing DJ and music performances to immersive art and lifestyle installations, every corner of the space is a story waiting to be discovered.

Curated lounges will serve up signature Hennessy cocktails with a twist, each drink crafted to reflect a unique blend of heritage, innovation, and local flavour. And live cocktail sessions will give the audience a chance to create their own Hennessy expressions throughout the evening.

The highlight of the evening is the reveal of an unexpected collaboration with Severe Nature, a streetwear label known for its daring, forward-thinking approach to African fashion. The exhibition will feature curated looks styled live on-site, blending the rhythm of the night with statement fashion moments - think club night meets concept gallery with a heavy dose of Lagos energy.

With Lagos’ trendsetters expected to turn up, The Reboot promises to be the cultural moment of the season, a vibrant collision of beats, flavour, visuals and style.

About Hennessy Nigeria

For over 250 years, Hennessy has defined excellence — from the storied vineyards of Cognac to the heartbeat of global culture. As the first cognac brand to embrace hip hop in the '90s, Hennessy has become more than a drink — it's a symbol of legacy, rebellion, and creative expression.

In Nigeria, that legacy takes on a vibrant new life. Through Hennessy Artistry and other culturally rooted initiatives, Hennessy Nigeria has cemented its role as a catalyst for music, fashion, and street culture. By championing bold voices and emerging talent, the brand continues to shape the country’s creative narrative — blending heritage with innovation and fueling a generation that dares to redefine luxury on its own terms.

About Severe-Nature

Severe-Nature is a bold, urban fashion brand that redefines modern African style. Fusing streetwear with powerful cultural narratives, it challenges conventions and celebrates individuality. With collections that speak to identity, evolution, and rebellion, Severe-Nature is more than fashion — it’s a movement that resonates from Lagos to the global stage.