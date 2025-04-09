HEINEKEN® REDEFINES FOOTBALL FANDOM WITH THE ‘CHEERS TO REAL HARDCORE FANS’ CAMPAIGN

Heineken® is once again redefining the football fan experience as it kicks off the UEFA Champions League knockout stages in Nigeria with its exciting campaign, ‘Cheers to the Real Hardcore Fans’ – a bold continuation of its global Fresher Football platform. This campaign is a witty and heartfelt tribute to the real MVPs of the game: the fans who live and breathe football in their own unique ways.

The campaign seeks to reclaim the term “hardcore fan” from stereotypes, instead spotlighting the vibrant and passionate fans who support their favourite teams with heart, humour, and a lot of hustle — from the roadside viewing centres to street corner commentary sessions.

Speaking on the campaign, Maria Shadeko, Portfolio Manager, Premium Brands, Nigerian Breweries Plc, said, “Nigerians have always been among the most passionate football fans in the world. Whether it is waking up at odd hours to catch matches, decorating neighbourhood bars in club colours, or analysing every touch and pass with precision, we show up with unmatched spirit. With ‘Cheers to the Real Hardcore Fans,’ Heineken® is honouring the diversity, devotion, and humour of Nigerian fans while creating spaces for them to enjoy the UEFA Champions League in a premium, inclusive, and exciting way.”

At the heart of the campaign is a new short film by acclaimed director Mark Molloy, offering a comedic and emotional look at football devotion, featuring real fan stories and unfiltered passion. The film reminds us that being a “hardcore fan” is not about aggression or exclusion but authenticity, community, and unwavering support.

To bring this message home, Heineken® will hold exciting match-viewing experiences across key Nigerian cities during the UEFA Champions League season, offering fans unforgettable nights of football, camaraderie, refreshments and lots of exciting prizes.

These events will feature premium viewing setups, live entertainment, interactive games, and surprise appearances — all designed to celebrate fans who bring the heat every match day.

This campaign marks a creative evolution for Heineken®, shifting the spotlight from the brand to the fans. It is a celebration of those who turn every match day into a memory — the tailors who shut shop early, the students who sneak peeks between lectures, and the neighbourhood uncles who provide expert commentary, free of charge.