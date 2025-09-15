Orange Group, one of West Africa’s premier diversified Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) companies, has unveiled its My Hairitage campaign to mark World Afro Day 2025. This year’s campaign is a celebration of Afro-textured hair, a symbol of pride, heritage, and cultural identity across Africa and beyond.

For generations, hair has been more than just style; it has been a powerful expression of tradition, individuality, and resilience. My Hairitage honours this legacy by spotlighting the beauty, versatility, and strength of Afro hair, while encouraging Nigerians to embrace their natural crowns with confidence.

Speaking on the initiative, Orange Group’s Media and Communications Director, Uchenna Ezenna, said:

“World Afro Day is about celebrating the uniqueness of African hair and the culture it stands for. Through the My Hairitage campaign, we are joining this global recognition by creating conversations that uplift, empower, and encourage pride in our natural roots.”

Hana Hair Cream launches 'My Hairitage' campaign for World Afro Day 2025

ADVERTISEMENT

As part of the campaign, Orange Group is inviting Nigerians to take part in the #MyHairitage challenge on social media. The challenge encourages individuals to share their styling routines, hair care tips, and personal stories, amplifying the collective pride in Afro hair. Influencers, natural hair advocates, and everyday voices will drive the celebration online, alongside educational content on hair health, scalp care, and cultural relevance.

Supporting this cultural celebration is Hana Hair Cream, Orange Group’s trusted hair care solution. Specially formulated to nourish, strengthen, and protect natural hair, Hana Hair Cream helps individuals care for their hair as they embrace its natural beauty. Whether for daily use or protective styling, it stands as a reliable companion in the journey of maintaining healthy Afro hair.

With My Hairitage, Orange Group reinforces its commitment not only to effective and affordable consumer products but also to celebrating cultural identity and heritage.

Hana Hair Cream launches 'My Hairitage' campaign for World Afro Day 2025

About Orange Group

ADVERTISEMENT

Orange Group is a leading innovative Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) company in Nigeria, committed to providing high-quality products that enhance the daily lives of consumers. With a strong focus on community well-being, Orange Group develops and markets a range of products designed to improve health and promote healthier lifestyles.

About World Afro Day: World Afro Day is an annual global event, endorsed by the United Nations, that highlights the heritage and cultural significance of Afro hair. Observed every year on September 15, it raises awareness, challenges hair discrimination, and promotes positive representation of Afro-textured hair in schools, workplaces, and media. The day provides a platform for education and dialogue, encouraging people of African descent worldwide to recognize and represent their natural hair.

Hana Hair Cream launches 'My Hairitage' campaign for World Afro Day 2025

_---_

ADVERTISEMENT