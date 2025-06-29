Guinness World Record holder Ololade (JPTS/ISQ graduand) visits Chris Imumolen

On October 1st, a day that marks Nigeria’s independence and the birth of her democratic journey, Ms. Ololade Ayelabola made another historic stride — not only as a proud Nigerian but also as a symbol of youth excellence and determination.

Ms. Ololade, who recently made history by breaking the Guinness World Record for the Longest Distance Walked by a Model, paid a courtesy visit to Professor Chris Imumolen at his office in Lagos. She presented her award to her mentor and academic leader and shared her journey to achieving this remarkable milestone.

A graduand of the Institute of Skills Qualification and Development of Nigeria [JPTS/ISQ], Ms. Ololade acknowledged the impact of Prof. Imumolen’s mentorship on her life and education. She expressed her appreciation and sought further guidance as she charts new territories in the modeling industry. Prof. Imumolen — a distinguished academic, philanthropist, and the 2023 Nigerian Presidential Candidate — warmly received her, commended her courage and resilience, and offered words of encouragement to continue aiming higher.

In a gracious gesture of support, Prof. Imumolen presented her with a cheque of an undisclosed amount to support the next phase of her modeling and humanitarian aspirations.

Ms. Ololade is also enrolled in Prof. Chris Imumolen’s Mentorship College, where she is taking a course in Project and Construction Management on a partial scholarship — a program that continues to empower young people through access to quality education and leadership training.

A Walk into History

On October 5th, just days after Independence Day, Ololade Ayelabola broke the Guinness World Record for the longest distance walked by a model, covering an astonishing 130.62 kilometers — completing 2,058 laps at the Indoor Sports Centre, University of Lagos.

While the announcement stunned many, for Ayelabola, it was the result of tireless training, mental resilience, and purpose. She had trained rigorously during the Olympic training season, pushing herself beyond limits. But beyond the record, her mission carried deep meaning — challenging perceptions, honoring heritage, and inspiring fellow Nigerians.

In a striking green and white outfit, symbolizing Nigeria’s national colors, her historic walk reflected both personal victory and national pride. As she proudly stated, “This is just the beginning,” Ms. Ololade reminds us that passion, education, and perseverance can indeed walk us into history.

