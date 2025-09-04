Grant’s Whisky, the premium blended Scotch whisky renowned for its heritage and its mission of celebrating togetherness, has recently unveiled rising music duo Oiza x Meyi as the latest addition to its crew of brand ambassadors. They join an already vibrant lineup that reflects Grant’s ongoing commitment to creativity, collaboration, and genuine human connection.

Known for their seamless harmonies and collaborative spirit, Oiza x Meyi have emerged as distinctive voices in contemporary Nigerian music. With acclaimed tracks like Eko and Santi, which capture the pulse of urban life and shared experiences, the duo embody the unity and cultural relevance at the heart of Grant’s Whisky.

Their growing fan base across Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt, coupled with over 400,000 streams and performances at major events, underscores their influence as artists shaping collective musical experiences.

Grant’s Whisky welcomes Oiza X Meyi to the crew as brand ambassadors

The duo’s appointment builds on Grant’s tradition of spotlighting collaborators who inspire togetherness. They join Alternate Sound – Africa’s premium live band celebrated for its tech-driven performances – and Maze x Mxtreme, an electronic duo fusing Afrobeats and EDM to create high-energy sets. By bringing together diverse talents, Grant’s strengthens the cultural impact of its Crew Nights campaign and the shared experiences it represents.

These ambassadors are central to Grant’s Crew Nights campaign, an initiative that champions togetherness through unforgettable experiences. At its core, Crew Nights captures two experiences: Crew Nights Out, large-scale gatherings powered by music and culture, and Crew Nights In, intimate house parties that bring people closer. By partnering with duos and collectives, Grant’s reinforces its belief that life’s best moments are built on shared experiences.

Crew Nights Out has quickly become a highlight of Nigeria’s nightlife, bringing people together in celebration of music, culture, and community. As the campaign expands to more cities, Grant’s invites fans to be part of these unforgettable nights. For updates on upcoming events and activities, follow the brand on Instagram and stay connected.

About Grant’s Whisky:

Often referred to simply as Grant’s Whisky , it is a well-known Scottish blended whisky brand that has been in production since 1887 in Scotland. Over the years, Grant's has released several different expressions and variants to cater to a wide range of tastes and preferences. The full range includes Grant's Triple Wood Blended Scotch whisky, Ale Cask, Sherry Cask, the Triple Wood 12-year-old, and the 18- & 25-year-old whiskies.

Grant’s Whisky is a respected and accessible brand that appeals to both seasoned whisky enthusiasts and those looking to explore Scotch whisky for the first time. Its long history and commitment to quality have contributed to its enduring popularity in the industry.

