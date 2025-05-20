Graça Simbine Machel was the only woman in modern history to have served as First Lady of two different countries: Mozambique and South Africa.

She was born on October 17, 1945, in rural Incadine, Gaza Province (then Portuguese East Africa). Graça was the youngest of six children. Her father passed away three weeks before her birth, leaving a will that stipulated she must be educated through high school, a wish fulfilled by her older siblings.

She attended Methodist mission schools and later earned a scholarship to study at the University of Lisbon in Portugal, where she majored in German and became involved in independence issues.

How she became the First Lady of Mozambique

In 1973, Graça joined the Marxist-based Mozambican Liberation Front (FRELIMO), a resistance movement against Portuguese colonial rule. She worked as a teacher and underwent military training, eventually meeting Samora Machel, FRELIMO's commander.

After Mozambique gained independence on June 25, 1975, Samora became the country's first president.

In September 1975, Graça married Samora and became the First Lady of Mozambique.

She also served as the country's first Minister of Education and Culture, a position she held until 1989. During her tenure, she significantly increased school enrollment, especially for girls, and worked to reduce illiteracy rates.

Tragically, Samora Machel died in a plane crash on October 19, 1986. Following his death, Graça resigned from her ministerial position and focused on humanitarian work, particularly in education and child welfare.

ALSO READ: 5 humanitarians who have left a lasting impact around the world

How she became the First Lady of South Africa

In 1998, Graça married Nelson Mandela, the former president of South Africa, making her the First Lady of South Africa. Their wedding took place on July 18, 1998, Mandela's 80th birthday.

Mandela was smitten and let the press in on their love story, telling reporters:

“Late in life, I am blooming like a flower because of the love and support she has given me.”

READ MORE: 5 powerful Nelson Mandela quotes that resonate with Nigerians

Although she held the title of First Lady for a brief period, from 1998 to 1999, Graça continued to be an influential figure in South Africa and globally.

A legacy of advocacy

Beyond her roles as First Lady, Graça Machel has been a tireless advocate for women's and children's rights. In 1996, she presented a landmark report to the United Nations titled "The Impact of Armed Conflict on Children," which highlighted the devastating effects of war on children and led to international child protection standards.

She has also served as the Chancellor of the University of Cape Town and is a founding member of The Elders, an independent group of global leaders working for peace and human rights.

Graça Machel’s legacy continues to inspire those who strive for a more just and equitable world.