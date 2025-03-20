Golden Penny’s exciting new Breakfast Cereal–YumBowl promises wonder in a bowl

Nigeria’s leading heritage food brand, Golden Penny has launched a new cereal into the breakfast food category. The brand’s latest “Wonder in a Bowl” campaign is an invitation into a new world of wonder for everyone at the breakfast table, kids and parents alike.

Packed with 7 vitamins, iron, zinc and calcium, Yumbowl’s most distinctive feature is its reactive feature! Magical even. With just hot water added to a 45g sachet or 4 to 5 spoons from the 400g pack it changes color to reveal the flavor of the selected pack. This reactive quality promises to leave kids wide-eyed and full of excitement every time.

The Golden Penny brand has at its core a commitment to feeding the nation everyday, from colorful breakfasts to indulgent and satisfying dinners. Delivering on this promise requires an in-depth understanding of the unique consumer needs within the Nigerian demography. According to Oluwatooni F. Odewole, Head of Innovation, FMN, it is upon such intimate understanding that the launch of a product like Yumbowl is predicated.

She said;

While parents want to ensure that their kids are well fed and given a rich supply of nutrients with every meal, kids, sometimes, just want to have an exciting experience. Historically, this often means that kids will turn down healthy meals for junk/sweet treats, throw tantrums at the dining table, or abandon their meals halfway. So, we decided to create something that gives both parties what they want - fortified with essential vitamins to satisfy the desires of our mums, introducing an element of wonder to get kids excited - a win-win for all!

Blog features and Influencer engagements pushed for more visibility for Yumbowl cereal, influencer Nicole Chikwe (premium Pie) and her kids put YumBowl to the test in a video on Instagram and had empty plates and smiley faces at the end. Innovative Chef, omoyecooks was a little more indulgent trying out all three flavors at once with some extra milk. Yum!

Here’s how the comment section looked

Get Familiar With The 5 Wonders of Yumbowl

1) Rich supply of Nutrients: Yumbowl is made with 100% whole maize which makes it filling, easy to digest and a good source of fibre. It’s also enriched with 7 vitamins, iron, zinc, and calcium providing kids with the vitality they need to help them thrive.

2) Available in 3 unique flavors: Your kids can now enjoy a variety of flavor options to pick from so they are not bored easily. The Yumbowl cereal comes in three flavours– Vanilla, Strawberry and Banana.

3) Easy to prepare: Just add hot water, stir for at least one minute, and your delicious breakfast cereal is ready to be enjoyed.

4) Changes color to reveal flavor: Mums get to put on a little show for their kids as they add hot water and the cereal changes color right before their eyes. Watch the plain colored grains change to pink or yellow to reveal the strawberry or banana flavor.

5) The power of choice: It already contains milk and sugar, but you can also choose to add more milk to your heart’s content. It's all within your power!.

To experience the magic with Yumbowl Instant Cereal, here’s how to prepare;

Empty a sachet of Yumbowl 45g into a bowl or 4-5 spoons from the 400g pack.⁠

Add HOT WATER and stir well for a minimum of 1 minute for the best experience.

Enjoy or you can add more milk as desired!

The GoldenPenny Yumbowl Cereal is available in a 400g and 45g pack. You can grab a pack at any retail outlet near you.

For more information on Yumbowl, follow official social media handles at @gpennyyumbowl on Facebook, Instagram & Twitter.