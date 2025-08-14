Bed-wetting, also called nocturnal enuresis, is more common than many parents think. It can be frustrating, but in most cases, it’s a normal part of growing up rather than a sign of something wrong.

If you have been wondering when your child will stop this habit, then this article is just for you.

Most children stay dry during the day before they stay dry at night. According to pediatricians, bed-wetting is still normal until around age 5 or 6.

This is because it takes time for the brain and bladder to fully coordinate, and some children’s bodies mature at a slower pace.

Here’s a clearer look at what’s common:

At age 5 – About 15–20% of kids still wet the bed occasionally.

At age 7 – The number drops to around 5–10%.

Teenage years – Fewer than 2% still struggle with bed-wetting.

At what age should a child stop bed-wetting?

When should you be concerned?

It’s worth speaking to a doctor if:

They are over age 6 and still wet the bed most nights.

They were dry for at least six months but started bed-wetting again (secondary enuresis).

They also have daytime accidents, pain while urinating, or other symptoms.

These situations don’t always mean something serious, but it’s good to rule out issues like urinary tract infections, constipation, or other underlying conditions.

Why some kids wet the bed longer.

Bed-wetting can happen for several reasons:

Deep sleep - Some kids don’t wake up when their bladder is full.

Small bladder capacity – Their bladder might not hold enough urine overnight.

Family history – Bed-wetting often runs in families.

Stress or big changes – Moving, starting school, or new siblings can temporarily cause accidents.

Your role as a parent is;

Stay Positive – Avoid punishments or shaming. It’s not your child’s fault.

Bedtime Bathroom Break – Encourage a toilet trip right before sleep.

Limit Evening Drinks – Reduce fluids an hour or two before bedtime.

Use Waterproof Bedding – This makes clean-up easier and reduces stress.

Celebrate Progress – Praise dry nights to build confidence.

Ultimately, every child develops at their own pace, and occasional bed wetting in the early years is usually nothing to worry about. With patience, support, and healthy bedtime habits, most kids will naturally outgrow it.

However, if bed wetting continues well past the expected age or is accompanied by other symptoms, seeking professional guidance can help identify any underlying issues and provide effective solutions.