FULL LIST: 7 crucial endorsement backing Tinubu's 2027 presidential bid

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has garnered significant endorsements as the sole presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2027 general elections.

These endorsements span national, regional, and intra-party lines, reflecting a consolidated support base.

Below is a comprehensive listicle detailing these endorsements

1. Official Endorsement by the APC National Leadership

On May 22, 2025, the APC formally endorsed President Tinubu as its sole candidate for the 2027 presidential election.

This unanimous decision was announced during a summit in Abuja, coinciding with the second anniversary of Tinubu's presidency.

The party praised his economic reforms, including removing fuel subsidies and currency liberalisation, as measures that have revitalised Nigeria’s economy.

2. Support from the North-Central APC Forum

The North-Central APC Forum, led by Chairman Saleh Zazzaga, endorsed President Tinubu for a second term, citing the administration's contributions to infrastructure, security, and inclusive appointments in the region.

They emphasised that no administration since Nigeria's return to democracy in 1999 has provided as many benefits to the North-Central zone as Tinubu's.

"No administration since Nigeria’s return to democracy in 1999 has provided as many benefits to the North-Central zone as President Tinubu’s,” he said.

3. Unity and Endorsement from Abia State APC Stakeholders

In April 2025, prominent APC figures in Abia State, including former Governor Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, convened to resolve internal disputes and collectively endorse President Tinubu for re-election.

They also pledged to work towards reclaiming the state from the Labour Party in the upcoming elections.

“We are more united now than ever because President Tinubu, during the last APC NEC meeting, gave us a directive to go and reconcile members of the party in our states. He knows we are capable of doing it.

"We will be very grateful if the people of our constituencies and the masses also join us to further unite the party. They stand to benefit more by enjoying the federal might. They can see what is happening in Abia North Senatorial District in terms of the Federal Government’s interventions.

“I am very thankful to both former President Buhari and the incumbent. This is what the three senatorial districts will enjoy when they join the APC," Kalu said while endorsing Tinubu.

4. Oyo State APC's Commitment to Tinubu's Re-election

The Oyo State chapter of the APC, through its State Executive Committee and local government chairmen, declared unwavering support for President Tinubu's second term bid.

They highlighted the effectiveness of his "Renewed Hope Agenda" and the positive trajectory of the nation's development under his leadership.

“Those of us who knew the antecedent of our dear President might not be surprised that he has approached governance with such an enormous degree of courage, determination and patriotism, but it is imperative that we make public our satisfaction and optimism if only to encourage him.

“It is on this note that stakeholders of the party who attended the extended executive committee meeting today decided to announce our readiness to have President Tinubu in the office as the nation’s number one man beyond 2027.

“He has shown good understanding of the challenges facing the country in addition to the possession of the blueprint to tackle them and as a result of this, Nigerians need to give him enough time to complete the enormous task of repositioning the country,” APC Oyo chiarman Olayide Abas said.

5. Endorsements from APC Governors and Chieftains

Several APC governors and chieftains, including former National Chairman Chief Bisi Akande, former Ogun State Governor Aremo Olusegun Osoba, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and governors from Ogun, Ondo, and Ekiti States, have expressed their support for President Tinubu's re-election.

Their endorsements were made during the 2024 South West Assembly of the APC, emphasising Tinubu's commitment to national development.

6. Defections and Support from Opposition Governors

Notably, Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State, traditionally a PDP stronghold, publicly declared support for President Tinubu's 2027 re-election bid.

Similarly, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State and his predecessor, Ifeanyi Okowa, declared their allegiance to President Tinubu's re-election and defected from the PDP to the APC.

This move signifies a shift in political alliances and underscores Tinubu's growing influence across party lines.

7. Backing from the APC National Working Committee

Key figures within the APC's National Working Committee, including National Chairman Abdullahi Ganduje and Secretary to the Government of the Federation Senator George Akume, have openly supported President Tinubu's second-term ambition.

They have urged northern politicians to respect the North-South power rotation agreement and allow Tinubu to complete his two-term tenure.

These endorsements reflect a broad consensus within the APC and among some opposition figures, bolstering President Tinubu's position ahead of the 2027 presidential election.