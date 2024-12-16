2027 presidency: North-Central APC endorses Tinubu for second term

The North-Central All Progressives Congress (APC) Forum has endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s bid for a second term in 2027.

The announcement followed a strategic meeting in Abuja, where the Forum, led by Chairman Alhaji Saleh Zazzaga, expressed satisfaction with Tinubu’s leadership.

Highlighting achievements in infrastructure, security, and inclusive appointments, Zazzaga declared, “No administration since Nigeria’s return to democracy in 1999 has provided as many benefits to the North-Central zone as President Tinubu’s.”

The Forum’s endorsement comes amidst opposition from the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) and Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) , which have criticised Tinubu’s policies over socio-economic challenges.

Both groups have hinted at supporting a northern presidential candidate in the next election. Despite these dissenting voices, the North-Central APC Forum emphasised Tinubu’s strides in economic recovery.

“The economic policies introduced by President Tinubu are already making the expected impact,” the statement read, citing a strengthened Naira, improved oil production, and rising foreign reserves.

The Forum also acknowledged reforms in the petroleum sector, stating, “Scarcity has been eliminated, and with time, Nigerians will witness a reduction in petroleum prices, reversing inflation.”

Calling for nationwide unity, the statement continued, “President Tinubu deserves a second term to midwife these reforms which are already bearing fruit. We urge all Nigerians to support his administration.”

The Forum reassured its commitment to Tinubu’s reelection.

“Just as we worked for his election in 2023, we will again work for his reelection in 2027,” Zazzaga affirmed.