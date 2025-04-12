From Moscow Fashion Week 2025 With Style: The New Designers Who Shut Down the Runway

AMMONIT Honestly? This brand is what happens when serenity meets sophistication. Their FW25/26 collection felt like a whisper, soft, thoughtful, but impossible to ignore. Think: fitted silhouettes, luxurious Italian fabrics (cashmere, silk, wool), and a palette inspired by nature, sandy tones, pearl whites, and bursts of life in color. Everything screamed inner peace, but in designer heels. I imagined sipping a warm espresso in Milan while wearing one of their tailored coats. Classy. Effortless.

Ante Kovac If leather bags could talk, Ante Kovac’s pieces would be reciting poetry. They’ve got this raw, handmade, artsy vibe. Sculptural yet functional. Each accessory felt like an artwork on its own, and on the runway? The models wore them like armor. It was giving bohemian warriors, and I was here for it.

BLNDVSN Okay, picture this: futuristic monks meet post-apocalyptic military. Sounds wild, right? That’s BLNDVSN. Their “Grand Inquisitor” collection was gritty, dark, layered, full of sharp cuts and deconstructed pieces. Think rigid jackets with medieval undertones and rebellious energy. Their show felt more like a visual manifesto than a fashion presentation. Brutal. Beautiful.

BLSH BLSH didn’t come to play. They came with an edge, loud colors, dramatic silhouettes, and unapologetic statements. This was Gen Z on the runway: bold, ironic, political. They had this mix of kitschy and cool that made you look twice, then take a picture. Pure fashion attitude.

BOUZMA ethnique BOUZMA’s collection was like stepping into a time machine and flying across continents. Traditional prints, ethnic cuts, and cultural craftsmanship reimagined in high fashion. Their models looked like they were walking straight out of a rich, ancestral dream, it was all elegance and earthy storytelling.

CAPPAREL Rebellion stitched into seams. That’s how I’d sum up CAPPAREL. Their “RABEL ROAD” collection was motorcycle-core meets grunge sophistication. Oversized sleeves, asymmetrical cuts, detachable parts, every look screamed don’t box me in. Honestly, I wanted to steal a jacket straight off the model’s back.

EDDER EDDER was minimal but in that ultra-modern, ultra-intentional way. Think androgynous shapes, ultra-clean lines, and color blocking that plays tricks on your eyes. Their pieces had that “less is everything” energy, and the way they owned the runway? Chef’s kiss.

FREEDOMTAG With a name like that, expectations are high, and FREEDOMTAG delivered. Their vibe? Fashion that liberates. Oversized streetwear with purpose, chaotic prints that somehow made perfect sense. It felt like wearable graffiti, a nod to youth, protest, and the power of voice through fashion.

Gvalt I’m still thinking about this one. Gvalt blended structure and emotion like a symphony. One minute you’re seeing corseted power pieces, the next it’s soft, flowing layers. It felt like watching someone peel back emotional armor, you could feel the vulnerability in the fabric. Heavy in concept, light in execution.

Lost Genome This was mad scientist meets runway. The garments had this eerie, experimental flair, oversized lab coats, dystopian silhouettes, raw hems. There were even pieces that glowed. Literally. Lost Genome isn’t just a name; it’s a whole world of fashion DNA gone rogue. I was hooked.

Persve Cool, calm, and effortlessly curated. Persve's collection was that quiet confidence kind of fashion. Pieces you’d wear on a rooftop in Paris or to a high-concept gallery in Berlin. Everything was wearable but unique, the sort of brand that influencers are about to lose their minds over.

Zlata Peczkowska Zlata gave us wearable fairy tales, whimsical cuts, ethereal textures, and draping that felt like wind wrapped in silk. Her pieces glided down the runway, dreamy but grounded in fine tailoring. If Cinderella had a wardrobe reset in 2025, this is what she’d wear to the ball.