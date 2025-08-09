Football season is back! How to plan your week so you don't miss your favourite team's game

The wait is over! The new football season is here. And as expected, we all can't wait to see our favourite players deliver 90 minutes of pure football magic. As a true fan, you know missing a match isn’t an option.

But between work, family, and everyday responsibilities, keeping up with every game can feel like juggling balls with your eyes closed. So you're stuck and don't know what to do.

Don't worry, let's help you enjoy what you love without lagging at work.

Here's how to plan your week so you can handle every aspect of your life without ever missing your team play.

Lock in the Fixtures Early

The first step is knowing when your team plays. As soon as fixtures are released, download the full schedule or screenshot it from a reliable sports site. Add the dates to your phone or Google Calendar and set reminders.

One of the reminders should be for a day before, and another 30 minutes before kick-off. This ensures you’re not caught off guard by sudden matchdays. Being prepared means you can adjust your week ahead of time instead of rushing at the last minute.

Plan Your Work Around Big Matches

If your team’s game falls on a weekday, arrange your workload so you finish your most urgent tasks earlier. Avoid scheduling important meetings or heavy deadlines close to match time. For evening matches, try to be done with work at least an hour before kick-off so you can relax, prepare snacks, and settle in without distractions. A little planning keeps your head in the game, both professionally and as a fan.

Make Match Time Sacred

Treat match time like an unmissable appointment. Let family, friends, and even colleagues know in advance that you won’t be available during those 90 minutes. Turn off work notifications and put your phone on “Do Not Disturb” if necessary. By creating this boundary, you can fully immerse yourself in the game without interruptions. Your team gives their all on the pitch, so the least you can do is give them your full attention.

Combine Football with Social Time

Football is even better when shared. Invite friends over for a viewing, meet at a sports bar, or join local fan groups to watch together. This way, you’re not just ticking off watching the match from your to-do list - you’re building memories, bonding over goals, and enjoying the social energy of being among fellow supporters. It also saves you from having to make separate plans to catch up with friends later in the week.

Stream Smart

Not every match day will find you at home, so be ready to take your team with you. Have a trusted mobile streaming app installed, and make sure you’ve got a steady internet connection with enough data.