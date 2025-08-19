When people think of American food, the classics that usually come to mind are burgers, fries, and fried chicken. But what many don’t realise is that some of the world’s most beloved dishes and snacks were actually invented in America, even if they feel like they came from Europe or elsewhere. Here are 10 iconic foods you didn’t know were born in the U.S.

1. Hamburgers

Hamburgers

Despite the name, hamburgers didn’t come from Hamburg, Germany. The idea of minced beef patties may have German influence, but the modern hamburger, ground beef served between two buns, was first popularised at American fairs in the late 1800s. Today, it’s a global fast-food icon.

2. Hotdogs

Hotdog

Sausages have been around for centuries, but the hotdog as we know it, a sausage tucked neatly into a soft bun, is an American creation. German immigrants brought wursts to the U.S., but it was vendors at baseball games and fairs who transformed them into the convenient snack loved worldwide.

3. Buffalo wings

Buffalo wings

Spicy, tangy chicken wings drenched in hot sauce? Thank a New York mom for that. In 1964, Teressa Bellissimo of Buffalo, New York, fried leftover chicken wings and tossed them in hot sauce as a late-night snack for her son and his friends. That kitchen improvisation created the beloved buffalo wing.

4. Chocolate chip cookies

Chocolate chip cookies

The chocolate chip cookie, a staple in homes and bakeries everywhere, was invented by Ruth Wakefield in the 1930s at the Toll House Inn in Massachusetts. She added chopped chocolate into the cookie dough, hoping it would melt. Instead, the chunks held their shape, giving birth to a timeless dessert.

5. Peanut butter and jelly sandwich

Peanut butter and jelly sandwich [NYTCooking]

While peanut butter itself had Native American and African roots, the PB&J sandwich is a purely American invention. It became popular in the early 20th century when pre-sliced bread, mass-produced peanut butter, and cheap jelly were all easily available. Today, it’s a childhood lunchbox favourite.

6. Macaroni and cheese

Macaroni and cheese

Macaroni and cheese has Italian origins, but the creamy, baked version we recognise today was popularised in America. Thomas Jefferson helped introduce pasta to the U.S., and by the 20th century, boxed Kraft mac and cheese cemented it as an all-American comfort food.

7. Corn dogs

Corn dogs

Corn dogs, those deep-fried delights on a stick, are pure Americana. Created at state fairs in the 1940s, corn dogs married German-style sausages with America’s love for fried foods and convenience. They’ve since become a staple of carnivals and sports events.

8. S’mores

The graham cracker, marshmallow, and chocolate combo first appeared in a 1927 Girl Scouts cookbook. Simple but irresistible, s’mores are one of America’s sweetest contributions to the world of snacks.

9. Cobb salad

Cobb salad

Packed with lettuce, bacon, chicken, avocado, cheese, and eggs, the Cobb salad is a surprisingly American invention. It was created in the 1930s at the Hollywood Brown Derby restaurant by owner Robert Cobb, who tossed together leftovers for a late-night meal. It became a California classic.

10. Fried chicken and waffles

Fried chicken and waffles

