When people think of world-class natural wonders, they often picture Mount Everest or maybe the Great Barrier Reef. But there are many more such wonders, like the only two suspended lakes in the world. Hanging Lake in Colorado, USA, is man-made, whereas the Iyake Suspended Lake (Ado-Awaye Lake) in Oyo State, Nigeria, is the only naturally suspended lake in the world.

Located in the ancient town of Ado-Awaye, in Oyo State, this breathtaking nature’s gift rests at the peak of Ado Hill (Oke Ado), peacefully nestled on rocks hundreds of metres above sea level. What makes it a true wonder is not just its beauty, but the fact that, despite its location and Nigeria’s heavy rainfall, Iyake Lake never spills over or dries up.

For centuries, Iyake Lake has been cloaked in mystery, myths, scientific curiosity, and adventurous journeys. Today, it stands as both a cultural landmark and a promising tourist attraction.

What Makes Iyake Lake "Suspended"? The Mystery Behind It

First, what is a suspended lake? A suspended lake, also known as a hanging lake, is a naturally occurring body of water situated on a mountain or cliff, seemingly suspended in the air .

A suspended lake is not found at the base of a hill or mountain, but right at the top, resting in a natural depression against all odds. Scientists and locals alike marvel at how such a body of water can remain perched above ground level, defying the typical laws of nature.

Iyake Lake is often described as bottomless. Villagers and visitors alike claim that no one has ever been able to measure its depth. Locals also warn that those who fall into the lake never resurface, and this belief has fueled its reputation as a spiritual site.

Iyake Lake

From a scientific perspective, the lake’s suspended nature is closely tied to its geology. According to studies, it was said that millions of years ago, tectonic movements and weathering created the giant rock formations of Ado Hill. A depression formed at the top, collecting rainwater that has remained ever since.

Unlike usual lakes, Iyake does not have visible streams or rivers feeding it, yet it never runs dry. This balance between mystery and science makes Iyake Lake both an enigma and a wonder.

Local Beliefs

To the people of Ado-Awaye, Iyake Lake is not just water on a mountain; it is a sacred site. The lake has long been believed to house spirits, particularly the goddess Iyake, after whom it is named. According to folklore, locals believe that sacrifices were once made here to appease the goddess, seeking fertility, protection, and prosperity.

Another common legend says the lake “swallows” those who come too close with impure intentions. This belief has kept locals respectful of the site for generations. Even today, some approach it with reverence, offering prayers, taking water from the lake and speaking softly near its banks.

Global Significance

What sets Iyake Lake apart from most lakes is its rarity. Globally, only two suspended lakes exist: one in Nigeria and one in Colorado, United States. That makes Iyake Lake not just a Nigerian gem, but an international treasure.

Out of thousands of lakes across the world, only two defy gravity in this way, and one lies in the heart of West Africa. That fact alone makes Iyake Lake a bucket-list destination for tourists, geographers, nature enthusiasts, and adventurous travellers.

Beyond its rarity, Iyake Lake symbolises how much of the world’s natural heritage remains undiscovered or underappreciated. While millions travel each year to marvel at famous wonders like Niagara Falls or the Dead Sea, few know that Nigeria safeguards a geological treasure of similar fascination.

The existence of Iyake Lake challenges us to rethink global conversations about tourism and conservation, placing Nigeria firmly on the map of countries whose natural landscapes hold mysteries yet to be fully explored. Protecting and promoting this suspended lake would be a huge contribution to the world’s shared heritage.

Landmarks on The Hill

Reaching the hill is as memorable as the lake itself. The journey begins at the foot of Ado Hill, where there are between 300 to 369 stairs, with a hike that takes 45 minutes to one hour, depending on your pace. The climb is moderately challenging, with steep rock steps and paths carved into the hill.

On your way up, you will encounter fascinating landmarks that are part of the hill’s charm:

The Elephant Tree – A giant tree shaped like an elephant, believed to possess protective powers. Its posture against the ground, its grey skin, and roots, which are quite similar to a head and trunk, make it look like an Elephant.

The elephant tree

Footprints – a number of holes known as the ‘Ese Awon Agba’ which translates to ‘the footprints of the elders’. Historians analyse that the holes were mostly used for grinding ingredients and tie-dye activities, but this does not serve the faith of the natives who remember it as the place their ancestral elders once thronged.

Footprints

Ishage Rock – A sacred stone balanced delicately on another rock, defying physics. Locals believe it never falls because it is bound by spiritual forces.

Ishage rock

Cultural and Tourism Value

Iyake Lake is not only a natural wonder but also a potential tourism goldmine that Nigeria has yet to fully tap into. With proper investment in infrastructure such as hiking trails, safety measures, guided tours, and eco-lodges, Ado-Awaye could become a major tourist hub in Nigeria.

Currently, adventurous hikers, local tourists, and cultural enthusiasts make up most of its visitors. However, awareness is growing. Social media has introduced Iyake Lake to a younger generation eager to explore hidden gems within Nigeria.

Tourism here also carries cultural value. Visiting Iyake Lake is a chance to experience not just a lake, but a community with rich Yoruba traditions, folklore, and hospitality. It is said that local guides often narrate the myths and histories, adding colour to the journey.

Travel Tips if You’re Planning a Visit

The best time to visit is during the dry season (November–March), which is ideal for hiking, as the paths are less slippery during this period.

What to Wear: Comfortable hiking shoes, light clothing, sunglasses and a hat. Don’t forget to also bring plenty of water.

Hikers on the hill

Travel Duration: It’s best to set aside a full day just so you can enjoy an immersive experience. The hike and sightseeing can take several hours.

Local Guides: Hiring a local guide enriches the experience, as you will get detailed insights and stories of what the place entails. This is also a way to support the locals.

Respect the Site: Iyake Lake is a culturally sacred location. Treat it with respect, and observe the dos and don’ts.

How to locate Iyake Lake

For tourists coming from Lagos, the journey to Iyake Lake usually begins with a trip to Ibadan. There are two main ways to get there: by road or by rail.

By Road: The Lagos–Ibadan Expressway has seen significant improvements in recent years, making the drive smoother and more reliable than it once was. Travelling by car or interstate bus takes about two to three hours, depending on traffic.

By Train: Another convenient option is the Lagos–Ibadan railway line, which offers a faster, more comfortable, and relatively affordable ride. The train departs from Mobolaji Johnson Station in Yaba and arrives at Moniya in Ibadan in under two hours.

From Ibadan, the next step is to head to Iseyin, a journey of about two to three hours by bus or shared taxi. Once in Iseyin, continue on to Ado-Awaye, the small town that hosts Iyake Lake. This final leg takes around 30 to 45 minutes by local taxi or motorbike.

At Ado-Awaye, you’ll find the base of Ado Hill, where the path to the lake begins. The hike up the hill takes 20 to 30 minutes, leading you directly to the serene waters of Iyake Lake. In total, expect the trip from Lagos to Ado-Awaye can take about six to seven hours, so it’s best to set off early.

Significance to Nigeria

Beyond adventure and mystery, Iyake Lake represents something larger: Nigeria’s underexplored natural heritage. While the country is often highlighted for its music and film, places like Iyake Lake remind us that Nigeria is also home to global natural wonders.

The world is full of breathtaking wonders, but only two lakes can claim the rare title of being naturally suspended. And one of them lies quietly on a mountain in Oyo State, Nigeria. Promoting Iyake Lake could boost eco-tourism, create jobs, and diversify Nigeria’s tourism industry beyond Lagos beaches or Abuja’s cityscape.

Next time you are looking for a unique adventure, skip the usual tourist spots and climb Ado Hill. Stand by Iyake Lake, gaze into its mysterious depths, and remind yourself that you are standing before one of the rarest natural wonders on Earth.