When most people hear “Nigeria,” the first things that come to mind are hustle, endless traffic, loud owambe parties, and wahala from village people, while these things are popular around the country, there's more you should know about.

In fact, there are still states in Nigeria that offer a calm, safe, and surprisingly peaceful environment - perfect for those who want to enjoy a soft life without the constant drama.

Whether you’re looking to retire peacefully, raise your family, or simply escape the hustle and bustle, these states might just be your best bet. Here, take a look at short reviews of some of the states.

Akwa Ibom State

Most peaceful states to live in Nigeria

Home to some of the friendliest people you’ll ever meet, Akwa Ibom is as calm as its beautifully cooked afang soup. The capital, Uyo, is neat and organized, and is known for its excellent road network. Its low crime rate, amazing infrastructure, and delicious food choices make it a wonderful home for people who just want to enjoy peace, calm, and a beautiful environment.

Cross River State

Most peaceful states to live in Nigeria

If you’ve ever visited Calabar in December for the Carnival, you’d think it’s a party state only. But in reality, Cross River is one of Nigeria’s most peaceful places. Residents enjoy serene neighborhoods, less congestion, and a generally friendly atmosphere. Plus, the natural beauty of places like Obudu Mountain Resort will keep you in a constant state of zen. Locals from this state are among the most hospitable people, always offering to help strangers and newcomers settle into the area.

Enugu State

Most peaceful states to live in Nigeria

Enugu, also known as the “Coal City,” is renowned for its laid-back atmosphere and friendly people. The city is clean, the roads are smooth, and the residents love to mind their business. The city offers a mix of natural beauty, cultural attractions, and historical sites, making it a worthwhile destination for those who prioritise calm.

Osun State

Most peaceful states to live in Nigeria

Osun might be popular for its rich culture and festivals (especially the Osun-Osogbo festival), but it’s also one of the most peaceful states in the southwest. The state government has consistently reiterated its commitment to maintaining peace and security in the state. It's not surprising that we hardly hear of chaos or riots. Add that to its affordable cost of living, and you can tell why so many people love the state.

Ekiti State

Most peaceful states to live in Nigeria

Ekiti is known for its love of education and simplicity. The capital, Ado-Ekiti, offers a quiet environment with minimal hustle.

People here enjoy a slower, more intentional way of life. If you enjoy going out and being greeted with “Good morning, sir/ma,” you’ll feel right at home. The high literacy rate is probably the reason for the calm and serenity it offers.

Taraba State

Most peaceful states to live in Nigeria

Called “Nature’s gift to the nation,” Taraba is not just beautiful but also one of the most peaceful states. Its breathtaking landscapes and quiet communities make it a hidden gem for those who value peace and nature.

ALSO READ: Things Nigerians abroad miss the most about home

Conclusion