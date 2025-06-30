Cold pizza isn’t the worst thing in the world; some even like it. But there’s just something about hot, gooey, cheesy, slightly crispy pizza that hits differently. The problem? Reheating pizza can go very wrong, very fast.
Soggy crust. Rubbery cheese. Dry edges. It’s enough to make you question if reheating is even worth it.
But don’t worry, we’ve got you. Whether you have an oven, microwave, air fryer, or just a regular pan, here’s how to reheat your pizza the right way, so it tastes almost as good (if not better) than when it was fresh.
Why reheating pizza properly matters
Pizza is one of those foods that can go from delicious to disappointing if not reheated properly. Most of the time, people just toss it in the microwave and hope for the best, but end up with a sad, soggy slice.
Different heating methods give different results. The goal? Crispy bottom. Melty cheese. Warm, flavourful toppings. The key is using the right temperature and technique for your method of choice.
Let’s break it down.
1. How to reheat pizza in the oven (best for multiple slices)
When you want your pizza to be warm, crisp, and still feel like pizza, your oven is your best friend. It's the gold standard for reheating pizza.
Step-by-step:
Preheat your oven to 190–200°C (375–400°F).
Use a baking tray lined with foil or parchment paper. You can also use a pizza stone or place the slice directly on the rack for extra crispiness.
Optional: Sprinkle a few drops of water on the crust edges (not the toppings) to prevent dryness.
Bake for 8–10 minutes. Check at the 7-minute mark. The cheese should bubble slightly, and the crust should feel crisp underneath.
Let it cool for 1–2 minutes before digging in.
2. How to reheat pizza in a pan
No oven? No problem. Your frying pan can do a surprisingly great job.
How to do it:
Place a slice in a dry non-stick pan (no oil needed).
Heat on low to medium heat for about 2–4 minutes, until the bottom gets crispy.
Add a few drops of water to the side of the pan (not on the pizza), then cover with a lid. This steams the top so the cheese melts.
Heat for another 1–2 minutes.
3. How to reheat pizza in the microwave
Microwave is fast and easy, but it can turn that once-glorious slice into something sad and floppy. Here’s a hack that makes it better.
The hack:
Place your pizza slice on a microwave-safe plate.
Put a half-filled glass of water next to it in the microwave.
Microwave on medium power for about 45–60 seconds.
The water helps absorb some of the microwaves so your crust doesn’t turn to rubber.
4. How to reheat pizza in an air fryer
If you’ve got an air fryer, this is one of the easiest, tastiest options.
What to do:
Set the air fryer to 170–180°C (340–360°F).
Place pizza slices in a single layer — don’t stack.
Heat for 3–5 minutes, depending on slice thickness.
Check frequently so it doesn’t burn.
Common mistakes to avoid
Microwaving without water turns your crust to rubber.
Overheating dries out toppings and cheese.
Skipping preheating (for ovens) gives an uneven texture.
Using too high heat too quickly burns the crust, leaving toppings cold.
What’s the best way?
If you’re reheating a full box, the oven is your best bet. If you’re on the go and want something quick with a crispy bottom, try the skillet. For a solo lazy-night fix, the microwave with water trick will do. And if you’ve joined the air fryer gang? You’re in for a treat.
No matter your method, reheating pizza doesn’t have to mean settling for less. With these tips, you can bring those leftovers back to life.
