What:
Flytime Fest 2024 Tickets Now Available on Cene.xyz
When:
December 22 – 25, 2024 (Tickets available from December 9th at 3PM WAT)
Where:
Tickets available via Cene, official Flytime Fest ticketing partner cene.xyz
Details:
All ticket categories (VIP/Table/Stage seating) are now available for purchase. Tickets for the festival would follow a staggered release. In order to make the most of the ticket sale, it is recommended that attendees buy early. Only tickets purchased from the Cene.xyz are valid and any resale ticket would be barred from entry.
For table bookings and inquiries, please contact 08180222111, 08148880937, or 08089554037, or email concierge@cene.xyz.
Taking place from December 22–25 at the Eko Convention Center in Lagos, this year’s landmark edition celebrates two decades of shaping the continent’s music landscape. Featuring headliners like Davido, Olamide, Ayra Starr, and Gunna’s debut African headlining performance, Flytime Fest promises an unforgettable “December” experience.
The festival would return as the largest indoor music festival in West Africa and one that unites the African diaspora with music, food, fashion, among other cultural highlights.
