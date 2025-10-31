We're Taking Notes from Sunshine Rosman’s Princess Style

You may know Sunshine Rosman as a beautiful commercial model that you often see on the face of beauty soaps and on your Instagram feed, wearing dresses made by Nigerian designers.



Or you may know her as one of the three sisters from that viral picture on X, or perhaps you know her as Sparkles from the thriller film, To Kill A Monkey . Any way you know her, one thing’s for sure, and two things are certain: you know that Sunshine Rosman knows how to work a dress.

When I think of Sunshine’s style, I think soft, elegant, chic, and feminine. She knows when and how to channel different energies through her style. Today she’ll give you Rich Aunty vibes, tomorrow she’ll serve Princess heading to the ballroom to waltz with her Prince Charming.



We're taking a look at her enviable outfits to showcase the moments where she was the main event.

Rich Aunty: Modesty Meets Grandeur

There’s an aesthetic called ‘Rich Aunty’ that is characterised by flowy dresses that are always grand, attention-grabbing, but still very modest, and don’t give way for any skin to peek through. This is luxury defined by volume, fabric, and a stately presence.

The Canary Yellow Draped Gown: Can we have a little commotion for this dress? Dressed in a gorgeous, long-sleeved canary yellow gown, Sunshine is every bit the picture of modest grandeur. The dress has a beautifully draped cowl neckline and dramatic, voluminous bubble detailing around the hips and sleeves.

The dress's structure gives it a regal look, one you would expect for a high-tea event or a luxurious Sunday brunch (as she notes). Styled with a beaded mini-bag, the look is sophisticated and main-character material.

The Terra-Cotta Caftan: A true masterclass in the 'Rich Aunty' aesthetic. This floor-sweeping dress from Get Glow in a two-toned terra-cotta and burnt orange satin is pure, flowing artistry. The look and feel of the material, and the voluminous sleeves, are enough to want to take notes.

Sunshine styles her hair in an Afro, wearing chic, dark-lensed sunnies. It's an outfit that requires no effort but commands all the attention.

Black Tie Princess

Sunshine just knows how to serve and slay in a gown. This category captures the looks that are pure fantasy with gowns that feel like they belong on a red carpet, a formal ball, or an award show. These looks lean into glamour, high-shine fabrics, and dramatic silhouettes, always with an ultra-feminine touch to them.

The White Ruffle Mini: This look is a glorious fusion of ballerina-chic and modern glamour. The dress has a heavily embellished body with a sweetheart neckline, contrasting beautifully with the voluminous, tiered tulle or ruffle mini-skirt.

It’s short, fun, and very theatrical. Sunshine styles it with a pair of silver heels and an updo that keeps the focus squarely on the dress's drama. This dress alone for sure makes her the belle of any ballroom she graces.

The Black Cut-Out Gown: While not a typical "princess" gown, this look serves up a powerful, modern Black Tie sensibility.

The all-black dress with a halter-neck top, daring cut-outs, and a beautiful maxi skirt with a sheer panel detail.





Adire Queen

Sunshine Rosman consistently serves looks for the days in Nigerian fashion, and her take on traditional prints, such as Adire or wax prints, is nothing short of majestic. These looks marry her soft, feminine style with bold, rich West African textiles. The ESI Two-Piece: A sensational, colourful celebration of print. This two-piece called the ESI dress, made by Onyi Woman, has a ruffled, fitted yellow skirt constructed of four horizontal tiers, each in a different, harmonising Nigerian print.

The juxtaposition of purple, red, yellow, and black/grey creates a truly eye-catching effect. She styles it with simple yellow tassel earrings, ensuring the masterpiece of a gown is the ultimate focus.

The Colour-Blocked Maxi: An unexpected, yet brilliant fusion of prints and colours. This halter-neck maxi dress is split down the middle with a bold red patterned fabric on one side and a softer pink print on the other.

The deliberate clash of motifs and colour-blocking is a daring style choice that pays off beautifully. It's a fun, flirty, and unforgettable moment that shows her ability to make a maximalist outfit look ultra-feminine.

Style Notes to Take from Sunshine Rosman

Sunshine Rosman's wardrobe is full of dresses that make you feel confident and feminine. If you have her on your fashion moodboard, here are some actionable styling tips you can get just from looking at her outfits.

1. Embrace the Power of the Dress

The most obvious lesson is to simply choose a dress. Sunshine’s style is mostly built around the single-piece garment: the gown, the midi, the mini. A well-chosen dress can be more impactful and often easier to style than separates. They require minimal pairing, as all you really need is a shoe and a bag. Also, invest in dresses that flatter your figure and colours that complement your skin tone because they’ll make you look even more radiant.

2. Master the Statement Sleeve and Volume

Sunshine knows that proportion and structure are needed for a dramatic look. She frequently uses voluminous details to make an outfit look rich and high-fashion.

You can look for pieces with intentional volume like puff sleeves, bubble hems, or dramatic drapes to add structure and presence. The voluminous sleeves and skirt of her canary yellow gown or the dramatic puff sleeves of her black polka-dot dress are examples of using fabric to create visual interest.

3. Let Colour and Print Do the Talking

She rarely shies away from a bold colour palette, and she often mixes patterns. Her use of Nigerian fabrics, like the Adire dresses, or the terra-cotta rich aunty dress. Don’t be afraid of bright colours (like yellow or fiery red) and complex prints. If you're using a busy print, keep your accessories relatively simple to ensure the fabric remains the star of the show.

4. The Feminine Silhouette is Always in Style

Even in her most daring or voluminous outfits, Sunshine maintains an ultra-feminine feel. This often comes down to highlighting her natural shape with strategic tailoring, belts, or fitted clothing. Focus on cuts that emphasise the waist, either through well-fitted tops that contrast with a full skirt, or a figure-hugging dress that defines your curves.

5. Minimalist Chic or Maximum Impact Accessories

Sunshine uses accessories judiciously. She often wears small, statement-making handbags (like the pearl-beaded clutch seen across several looks) and simple jewellery, which complement rather than compete with her clothing.