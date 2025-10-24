Ever since corsets became popular in Nigeria, we’ve seen the good, the bad, and the downright unspeakable at the hands of corsets and Nigerian tailors. You know those photos where the waist is snatched to the heavens, but the ribs are probably crying for help? Exactly.



In case you don’t know what corsets are, they’re tight-fitting garments made with boning (plastic or steel strips) that cinch the waist to create a curvier figure, the famous “figure eight” as we Nigerians like to call it.

Corsets have been around since the 1500s, first popular in Europe among the upper class. Back then, women wore them to flatten their torsos and push up their busts for that “ideal” feminine shape of the time.

Fast forward to the 21st century, and we’ve reinvented the same contraption, only this time, it’s layered under lace, satin, or asoebi to achieve the perfect snatched look for weddings, birthdays, and every possible owambe. At this point, it’s almost a fashion uniform. It’s like the unspoken rule of attendance: no corset, no entry. When did we get here?

Yes, corset styles are innovative, and the dresses are undeniably beautiful. But as the saying goes, too much of everything is not good. Some people corset themselves so tightly that they can’t move, sit, or even breathe properly.

This reminds me of that popular video of Bobrisky saying, “I want to be snatched. Can I be snatched more?” as the designer of the outfit ties the corset of his dress. We always say “beauty is pain,” but does it have to be this kind of pain? Especially when there are so many other stylish, comfortable, and equally flattering options that won’t have your organs begging for mercy.



Here are some other alternatives to corsets that’ll still make you look beautiful and ”snatched.”

1. Traditional Styles That Never Miss

Before the corset era, we had styles that were rich, flattering, and effortlessly elegant, from wrappers and blouses to gowns and two-piece native sets. For Yoruba women, it was Iro and Buba. For Igbo women, George wrappers paired with beautifully tailored blouses were the go-to. In the north, women stunned in atamfa sets and kaftans that flowed gracefully while keeping them cool and comfortable

Now, I know what you’re thinking: “Why should I wear something so old school?” The beauty of it all is that they can be modernised. You can have your tailor create more fitted versions, play with bold colours, shorten the wrapper, or turn your blouse into a cropped style. You can show skin, show shape, and still show culture without suffocating yourself.

Skirt and Blouse

Another underrated style we’ve abandoned for corsets is the good old skirt and blouse. This combo is underrated for its versatility. With Ankara or lace, you can experiment endlessly with peplum tops, flared sleeves, pencil skirts, and fishtail designs while still being comfortable.

If you still want that hourglass silhouette, you can sew a six-pieee skirt with a train or a structured blouse that gives shape without restricting your movement. You get all the drama and sophistication of a corset dress, minus the suffering.

Non-Corset Dresses

Let’s not forget that before the corset craze took over Nigerian fashion, we had plenty of other dress styles that made women look stunning. Silk slip dresses that drape beautifully over your body, tulle dresses that float like a dream, or mesh and organza dresses that give that ethereal soft life vibe.

These dresses don’t require you to gasp for air or adjust every five minutes. You can dance, eat, laugh, and actually enjoy your event. Imagine that.

Two-Pieces

Two-piece outfits are another underrated outfit option in modern Nigerian fashion. They’re easy to wear, stylish, and can be mixed and matched however you like. You can make it into a matching crop top and skirt, a blouse and wide-leg trousers, or a coordinated set with bold prints.

Two-pieces give you shape, structure, and freedom. You can move around freely, and they’re usually made from light fabrics that move as the wind blows, which puts all eyes on you.

Let’s Set Ourselves Free

Dear Nigerian women, it’s time to move on from the corsets. We’ve done the corset thing, and we’ve done it well. Maybe it’s time to take a collective deep breath (literally) and let it go. Fashion should never be a punishment. It should make you feel confident, powerful, and comfortable in your own skin.