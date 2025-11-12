See Every Stunning Look From the 3 Cold Dishes Premiere

The Lagos premiere of 3 Cold Dishes was not just a film event but a fashion statement, a celebration of African artistry, and a visual of cultural elegance. People united to celebrate a story that boldly confronts human trafficking while shining a light on the strength and resilience of African women .

The film 3 Cold Dishes, produced by Burna Boy and actress Osas Ighodaro, tells the story of three women who, originating from Nigeria, Côte d'Ivoire, and Benin, get together two decades later to execute a daring, multi-country revenge plot against the men who once destroyed their lives after surviving human trafficking.

But beyond the storyline, the film has already made waves across the continent, winning Best Nigerian Film and Achievement in Production Design at the 2025 Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA); its breakout star, Ruby Akubueze, also won Best Young/Promising Actor. The night might have belonged to cinema, but the red carpet was for African fashion.

Osas Ighodaro: The Vision in Coffee Brown

ADVERTISEMENT

Looking stunning in a glossy, coffee-brown armless gown, she paired modern sensuality with timeless sophistication. The silhouette snatched at her waist and hugged her curves with class, while the oval knee cut brought in a classy edge.

Liquorose: Gold, Glamour, and Tradition

Entertainer and reality star Liquorose went all out in an ensemble that merged traditional aesthetics with high fashion. Her gold gele, perfectly tied, framed her face like a crown, while the coral beads resting on her shoulders were a nod to her heritage. She paired it with a black corsetted off-shoulder top adorned in gold embellishments, with every piece placed to reflect light and drama. The slanted design and single-arm detailing added a surprising twist, making her outfit regal and fashion-forward. The look was rounded off with a gold clutch. READ ALSO: Look at Bam Bam in This "Love in Every Word: The Wedding" Bridal Fit

Damilola Adegbite: The Akwoche Reinvented

ADVERTISEMENT

Actress Damilola Adegbite outdid red-carpet creativity by turning the traditional Igbo Akwoche fabric into a sexily modern club-inspired mini dress. Beaded details cascaded along the front, and the hem danced lightly around her thighs; Damilola's look was a playful nod to heritage with a contemporary twist.

Dorathy Bachor: A Queen in Motion

The premiere saw former Big Brother Naija star Dorathy Bachor bring in all the royal energy. She came looking like pure royalty in her rich, wine Akwoche ensemble: a V-necked, long-sleeved top with three layers of coral beads on her neck. An A-shaped long skirt flared to perfection at the hem, moving with an effortless rhythm as she walked. In her hands, Dorathy held the traditional horsetail, a sign of African royalty and confidence. Every piece of the look narrated a story of power, poise, and feminine pride-appropriate for a film centred on a story of women taking charge of their lives.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ruby Akubueze: The Dreamy Starlet

It was Ruby Akubueze's night, not only because of this electrifying fashion moment but because she merited the win for Best Young/Promising Actor at AMAA 2025. Ruby oozed young elegance at the premiere of 3 Cold Dishes in a dreamy sky-blue corseted ball gown that seemed right out of a fairytale. The lace underlay of the gown also gave a soft glimpse of her legs, while delicate sky-blue beads dropped like dewdrops down the hem. Each look told its own story of courage, creativity, and continent-spanning excellence. Scroll to see more looks. READ ALSO: Daniel and Toyosi Etim-Effiong Give ‘Power Couple’ at "The Herd" Premiere

Iyabo Ojo

ADVERTISEMENT

Toyin Abraham

The Mkambalas

Lilian Afegbai

ADVERTISEMENT

Toke Makinwa

Zainab Balogun

ADVERTISEMENT