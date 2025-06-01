Everything you need to know about 2025 WISCAR Women in Law Mentoring Programme (WILMP)

The WISCAR Women in Law Mentoring Programme (WILMP) is still open for applications!

Are you a woman with political aspirations or looking to transition into public service, legislative leadership, or even the House of Assembly?

Do you want to influence policy, draft impactful laws, are you serving your community as a councillor and looking to transition into higher levels of government?

If you have 4 to 10 years of experience in the judiciary, legislative arm, executive, or private legal practice, this programme is for you.

❓ What is the Women in Law Mentoring Programme (WILMP)?

The WISCAR Women in Law Mentoring Programme (WILMP) is a free, mentorship-driven leadership development initiative for early- to mid-career female legal professionals in Nigeria’s public and private sectors.

Launched by WISCAR (Women in Successful Careers), WILMP aims to strengthen the pipeline of female legal leaders—including potential lawmakers, aspiring legislators, and councillors—by providing:

Structured one-on-one mentorship

Strategic leadership training

Practical exposure to Nigeria’s legal and policy environment

The programme is targeted at women aged 25–45 with 4 to 10 years of experience in:

The Judiciary

The Legislative arm

The Executive arm

Private legal practice

Whether you’re working in law or looking to transition into a public leadership role such as a House of Assembly representative, this programme is a springboard to achieving your vision.

💸 Is the Programme Free?

Yes. 100% free.

WISCAR WILMP is fully funded for all selected participants. The goal is to eliminate financial barriers and provide equitable access to high-quality professional development—especially for women in public service and those pursuing political leadership.

🌍 Why WILMP Matters

Women in the Law remain significantly underrepresented in leadership in Nigeria.

Only 4 out of 13 Attorney General positions are held by women

Just 4 out of 109 Senate seats are occupied by women

Only 3 Supreme Court Justices are women

Yet, women constitute nearly half of law graduates nationwide.

According to the 2024 World Economic Forum Gender Gap Report, Nigeria ranks 125th out of 146 countries in political empowerment for women.

The WISCAR WILMP is designed to help close this gap by equipping up to 300 women in the legal profession—and those aspiring to become House of Assembly members, councillors, or national and state legislators—with the tools, mentorship, and support they need to lead transformative change.

WISCAR’s 2027 vision includes:

13 women Attorneys General

7 women on the Supreme Court

38 women Senators

23 female Justices on the Court of Appeal

🎓 What Will Participants Gain?

One-on-one mentorship with leading legal and policy experts

Strategic leadership training tailored to Nigeria’s legal and public sector

Immersive, practical sessions to build influence and confidence

A lifelong support community of professionals and advocates

Access to a powerful professional network of mentors

📍 Key Programme Locations

The WISCAR WILMP will take place in Lagos, Abuja, and Kano, enabling participation across Nigeria and minimising long-distance travel for selected participants.

🗓️ How to Apply

Applications are currently open for the 2025 cohort.

If you’re ready to elevate your impact, pursue your political aspirations, or step into leadership as a councillor, legislator, or House of Assembly member, this is your opportunity.

Application Deadline: June 5, 2025

_---_