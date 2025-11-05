What DJs Are Playing at Pulse Fiesta 2025? Only Lagos’ Finest

There’s a special kind of joy when you see a rave announcement on Instagram. The moment the flyers start dropping, the lineups start, and the group chat is buzzing with “Are we outside or what?”

For me, it starts weeks before the actual event, digging through my playlist for that perfect pre-game track, checking what everyone’s wearing this year, and texting the crew to plan our meet-up point. It’s that ritual of shared excitement that makes nights like Pulse Fiesta unforgettable. And this year? It’s about to be lit.

Pulse Fiesta is one of Lagos’ biggest pop-culture events , for people who know the party starts from the first week of December. This brings together top artists, DJs, brands, and vendors to connect directly with their fans and young people who live for energy, community, and good vibes. And in 2025, Fiesta is stepping into full rave territory. Tickets are live now at pv.rsvp/pulsefiesta25 .

Pulse Fiesta 2025

Forget your standard concert setup; this year’s theme is “Beats Till Dawn.” It’s live DJ performances and the DJ line-up alone reads like a masterclass in sonic energy: Casper Sandra, Sigag Lauren, WEAREALLCHEMICALS, Abiodun, Sons of Ubuntu, and Aniko, all ready to keep the crowd in motion till the first light of morning.

Hosting the madness are Lagos’ favourite hype masters, SlymShady, Tolu Daniel, and MIA, and Falz and Shoday will hit the stage with live performances. Tattoos, body art, and piercings happening in one corner, while life-sized Jenga and games give you a breather before the next DJ set pulls you back to the floor. You’ll find immersive content corners, photo zones that’ll make your Instagram pop, and spots serving drinks, and delicious food.