Enugu, Ready to Press Play? Monkey Shoulder brings the Party South-East Style

When Monkey Shoulder’s Press Play rolls into a city, there are signs. The music is electrifying, the vibes are high, the glitz, the games, and the glam: the city lights up! This April, for the first time ever, the party hits Enugu, and the city is about to feel a difference

On Monday, April 14, Monkey Shoulder, one of the world’s leading blended malt Scotch whisky brands, teamed up with In The Yard, the biggest monthly party series in the South East, to throw down a night that promises to be nothing short of iconic.

Set to take place at Base Landmark, Independence Layout, this edition marks the official Enugu launch of the Monkey Shoulder Press Play Concert: a live, interactive escape from the grind, built to deliver unforgettable moments of play, electrifying music, high-spirited games, twists and mixes of great whisky.

When Monkey Shoulder throws down, expect a lineup of DJ masterminds designed to keep the crowd moving. On deck for the night are DJ powerhouses like; DJ Consequence, Mazexmxtreme, Commissioner DJ Wysei, DJ Casper Sandra, (DJ Delrhita, and Big Swagz) with hype-man Slym Shady, Skye and Fresh and King Swagz on the mic, firing up the crowd from start to finish. And that's not all - the party will also feature show-stopping performances by Magixx and MJ the chart-topping "Manzi Nte" sensation from South Africa!

And, of course, it wouldn’t be a Monkey Shoulder event without serious heat on the ground. It’s not just about the music, we are talking games—competitive, heart-racing, type of games. Enugu, get ready to bring your A-game to the FIFA tournament for the Giant Tic Tac Toe, Basket Ball, snooker, and Jenga games, not just for the fun but also for the irresistible cash rewards. To celebrate this launch, the brand hints at providing a whopping 1 million reward for the FIFA Tournament.

Because fun is fun—but fun that pays? That’s the catch!

Nothing bonds a group like shared first-time experiences. True to the Press Play vibe, the night will be packed with immersive experiences: delectable cuisine, engaging conversation, and, even more importantly, the monkey shoulder-infused cocktails. Whether you are a whisky pro or a curious first-timer, there will be plenty of Monkey Shoulder mixes to explore, sip and enjoy your way.

Enugu has never seen a party like the Monkey Shoulder’s Press Play Concert, and you won’t want to just hear about it later. The City is about to Press Play: Loud, bold, and unforgettable on a whisky-fuelled playground for those who know how to have fun.

Spaces are limited. The memories won’t be.

Hurry now and secure your spot at https://shopurban.co/events/3