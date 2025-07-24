It all happens in seconds. One moment, someone is using an appliance; the next, they’re on the floor, unconscious, limbs twitching, maybe even burning. What you do next could mean the difference between life and death.
Electrocution accidents are more common than we’d like to admit, especially in Nigeria where power surges, faulty wiring, and exposed live wires are a daily reality.
So if you ever find yourself in a situation where someone just got electrocuted, here’s exactly what to do, and what not to do.
1. Turn off the power source immediately
This is the most urgent step. If possible, turn off the main switch or unplug the device causing the shock. If you can’t reach it safely, use a non-conductive object, like a wooden stick, dry cloth, rubber shoe, or plastic broomstick, to separate them from the source.
Never use anything metal or wet. And please don’t step in water near the scene.
2. Don’t touch them
Your first instinct may be to rush and help, but touching an electrocuted person while they’re still in contact with electricity can electrocute you, too. Electricity flows through conductors, including human bodies. If you try to pull them away barehanded, you could become the second victim.
Stay calm. Keep a safe distance.
3. Check if they’re breathing
Once the person is no longer in contact with electricity and the source is off, check if they’re breathing or conscious. Look at their chest. Can you feel a pulse?
If they’re not breathing and you know how to perform CPR, start immediately. If not, try to get someone who can while waiting for medical help.
Be gentle. Don’t shake them or pour water. And don't assume they're okay just because they woke up.
4. Treat visible burns or injuries
Electrocution can cause serious burns, externally or even internally. If you see burns:
Cover the area with a clean, dry cloth or bandage
Don’t apply butter, ointment, toothpaste or palm oil
Keep the person lying down, especially if they feel weak or dizzy
And if they’re vomiting or unconscious, turn them to their side to prevent choking.
5. Don’t leave them alone
Even if the person seems fine after a few minutes, they still need a hospital checkup. Internal damage isn’t always visible. Heart rhythms, nerve function, and muscle injuries can all be affected by electric shock.
Stay with them until help arrives or take them to the hospital as soon as possible.
Emergency Call Lines
Dial emergency services immediately:
112 (National Emergency Number in Nigeria)
767 (Lagos State)
You can also call a hospital or get help from neighbours.
While waiting, shout for assistance and keep the area clear to avoid crowding or panic.
Electrocution cases aren’t rare in Nigeria. The rainy season makes things worse, especially with exposed wires and unpredictable power surges. Yet, most Nigerians aren’t trained in basic first aid or what to do during an electric shock.
By learning these steps, you’re not just helping someone survive, you’re breaking a cycle of panic and helplessness.
