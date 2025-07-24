It all happens in seconds. One moment, someone is using an appliance; the next, they’re on the floor, unconscious, limbs twitching, maybe even burning. What you do next could mean the difference between life and death.

Electrocution accidents are more common than we’d like to admit, especially in Nigeria where power surges, faulty wiring, and exposed live wires are a daily reality.

So if you ever find yourself in a situation where someone just got electrocuted, here’s exactly what to do, and what not to do.