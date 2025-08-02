Egusi goes to space as Nigerian melon seeds join global research mission

Staple Nigerian food melon seeds, popularly known as Egusi, have achieved a major milestone by heading to space as part of a global research mission focused on crop adaptability.

The historic initiative was led by Temidayo Oniosun, founder of Space in Africa, in collaboration with The Karman Project and Jaguar Space LLC.

Oniosun announced on Thursday that the mission aims to study how egusi responds to microgravity and explore its potential role in future food systems for space exploration.

Sourced from Oyo State, the egusi seeds were launched into space on Friday aboard SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral in Florida. The launch, which had been delayed due to weather, took place at 11:43 AM EDT as part of NASA’s Crew 11 mission to the International Space Station.

This marks the first time seeds from Nigeria, or any agricultural crop from West Africa, are being sent into space.

In an interview with Channels TV, Oniosun explained why he chose egusi to represent Nigeria.

“I think egusi is the most cultural dish in Nigeria. The Yorubas say it originated from them. The Igbos also claim it. Everyone connects with egusi, including Nigerians in the diaspora,” he said.

Highly versatile and protein-rich, egusi can be soaked, fermented, or used in soups. It is also known for growing well in poor soils and drought conditions.