Racing sports have been something I’ve only admired on TV for over two decades of my existence. But that’s about to change. With the E1 Lagos GP 2025 happening this weekend right here in the Centre of Excellence, I finally get to see it live. Plus, when I spoke with the team pilots flying in, they all said one thing: “Expect a thrilling water show!” And honestly, if there’s any city that knows how to turn even everyday chaos into entertainment, it’s Lagos. From danfo vs keke battles on the road to Detty December , we’ve seen it all. Now, it’s time to add high-speed RaceBirds cutting through our waterways to the list.

The Boats Are Electric and So Are the Pilots

The pilots themselves are buzzing. When I spoke with John Peeters of Blue Rising, his grin said it all: “Being invited to race here in Africa, in Nigeria specifically, is really exciting.” His teammate, Sara Misir, had already caught the Lagos fever: “We only got in Tuesday night, but the food, the smiles, the energy… Lagos people are different. Everyone’s been so pleasant.” On the technical side, John pointed out that Lagos’ course is narrower and smoother than most, which in racing terms means there’ll be less room to play safe: more daring moves and more splashes. You don't want to be the one who isn’t paying attention. The excitement isn’t just for veterans. Nerea Marti of Team Alula, racing under the ownership of none other than LeBron James, is a rookie, but she’s not here to play small. “It’s my first time racing in a boat, so for me it’s just an opportunity. I’m here to push, learn, and show what I can do,” she said. Team Westbrook’s duo, Sarah Price and Lucas Ordonez, had a more measured take. Lagos waters, they said, are flat and salty; perfect for hydrofoiling. But behind Sarah’s cool confidence was an admission: “Racers always have pressure. We put that on ourselves.” So, beneath all the smiles and small talk, they’re as hungry for a win as anyone else.

From Lagos to the World

Beyond the pilots’ hype, there’s the Lagos angle. Commissioner for Information Gbenga Omotoso framed it like this: “This isn’t just about racing. It shows the potential of our waterways. From fishing to ferry rides to now world-class sports.” He leaned into Lagos’ growing global rep too, reminding me: “From Detty December to Afrobeat homecomings, Lagos is already the place. Now imagine more international events on our waters.” And of course, in classic Lagos fashion, he slipped in the brag: “Look at all our major events; no security incidents. That’s why foreigners keep coming back in their hundreds.”

High Stakes, Big Names

But beyond the soundbites, the stakes on the water are high. Team Brady leads the championship with 135 points, just one ahead of Team Rafa. Add Didier Drogba’s Team Drogba Global Africa to the mix, with Drogba himself expected in Lagos, and it’s clear this isn’t going to be a casual cruise. Even E1 CEO Rodi Basso admitted Lagos feels like the perfect stage: “The energy, the creativity, the ambition, it matches E1’s DNA perfectly.”

