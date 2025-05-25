Don’t be deceived by fake news - Ruggedman denies arrest report over PMAN feud

Veteran Nigerian rapper Ruggedman has denied reports that the Nigerian Police Force arrested him at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Panti.

The reports that he was arrested on the instructions of a Deputy Commissioner of Police over disputes in the Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN) on allegations of burglary, criminal trespass, and theft of over $130,000 from PMAN’s national secretariat in Lagos were tagged as ‘fake news’ by the ‘Opomulero’ singer in a video posted on YouTube.

Although the report claimed other veteran singers like Sunny Neji, Zakky Azzay, Boniface Itodo, and Raymond Lasisi were arrested alongside Ruggedman, only the rapper has denied the reports.

In the video on Saturday, May 24, Ruggedman denied the allegations and urged the public to disregard misinformation.

He insisted that the reports are false, adding that it was a smear campaign from a disgruntled individual.

The rapper asserted that he has always been a fighter for the voiceless. He said his fight to protect the weak led to the situation.

“Don’t be deceived by fake news,” he stated. “A disgruntled individual we suspended from PMAN is now alleging funds are missing from the office we visited—without providing any evidence.

“We are fighting to save PMAN from his grip. This is a battle for the soul of our musicians’ union and the rights of Nigerian artists.”

Human rights activist Harrison Gwamnishu had earlier raised concerns about the arrest on Instagram, claiming Ruggedman and others were maltreated without a proper investigation.

Pretty Okafor, the embattled National President of PMAN, was named as the man behind the arrest. His petition, which was submitted to the Inspector-General of Police and Lagos State Commissioner of Police by his legal counsel, was said to have instigated the whole thing.