Declutter your kitchen: 7 kitchen utensils you can do without

The kitchen is often the heart of the home, especially during festive season when there are a million and one things to cook.

This can quickly turn the kitchen into one of the most cluttered spaces, with gadgets and utensils piling up, finding what you need can feel like a treasure hunt.

A minimalist approach to your kitchen setup can free up space, save time, and reduce stress.

If you're ready to declutter, here are seven kitchen utensils you can do without.

1. Single-Use Utensils

Specialized tools like avocado slicers, banana slicers, or strawberry hullers promise convenience but rarely deliver. They clutter your drawers and are only useful for one specific task. Replace them with a sharp knife that can perform all these functions (and more) with ease.

2. Bulky Knife Blocks

While a quality knife set is essential, many people find that they only use a couple of knives regularly—usually a chef’s knife and a paring knife. Ditch the oversized knife block and opt for a magnetic strip or a small in-drawer organizer.

3. Specialty Pots and Pans

Do you really need a panini press, a crepe pan, or a dedicated omelet skillet? Probably not. A high-quality nonstick pan or cast-iron skillet can handle most cooking tasks. By sticking to versatile cookware, you can eliminate redundant items and make better use of your storage space.

4. Multiple Sets of Measuring Cups and Spoons

If you have several sets of measuring cups and spoons, it’s time to pare down. One set of each is sufficient for most recipes. Nesting designs can save even more space, leaving your drawers more organized and easier to navigate.

5. Unnecessary Mixing Bowls

Many kitchens are overrun with mismatched and excess mixing bowls. Keep a few sturdy, stackable bowls in various sizes that can handle everything from whisking eggs to mixing batter. Let go of bowls that are cracked, too small, or rarely used.

6. The Junk Drawer Utensils

Let’s face it: we all have that one drawer filled with random utensils and tools. Potato mashers, melon ballers, and corn-on-the-cob holders might sound useful, but how often do you use them? Declutter by asking yourself if you’ve used the item in the past year. If not, it’s time to donate or toss it.

7. The Garlic Press

Garlic presses seem handy, but they’re often more trouble than they’re worth. They’re bulky, hard to clean, and tend to leave half the garlic clove behind. Instead, invest in a good chef’s knife or a microplane grater, which can mince garlic quickly and effectively.

Extra Tips

Adopt the “One In, One Out” Rule: Whenever you bring in a new utensil or gadget, remove an old one. This keeps clutter from creeping back in.



Donate or Recycle: Many utensils can be donated to local charities or religious centers, making your decluttering efforts more sustainable and charitable.



Invest in Quality Over Quantity: High-quality, multi-functional tools are better than a drawer full of mediocre gadgets.

Benefits of a Decluttered Kitchen