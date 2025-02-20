Deadly plane crashes in 2025: How many lives have been lost?

According to the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), 10 plane crashes were reported in January, while three cases have been reported in February thus far.

As alarming as these numbers are, aviation experts claim that the number of plane crashes in 2025 have decreased compared to previous years, although the severity and fatalities associated with these incidents have increased. They blame the apparent rise in crashes to "random clustering," where multiple incidents occur in a short timeframe, affecting public perception.

Notable Plane Crashes and Locations

The following is a chronological overview of significant plane crashes in 2025:

1. January 29, 2025 – Washington, D.C., USA

A mid-air collision between American Airlines Flight 5342, a Bombardier CRJ700, and a U.S. Army Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter occurred near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. All 67 individuals on board both aircraft perished. This crash in Washington is the only fatal commercial aviation crash in 2025 and in the past 15 years in the US.

2. January 29, 2025 – Unity State, South Sudan

A Beechcraft 1900D operated by Eagle Air on behalf of Light Air Services crashed shortly after takeoff from GPOC Unity Airstrip, enroute to Juba International Airport. The accident claimed the lives of 20 out of 21 occupants.

3. January 31, 2025 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA

A Learjet 55, operating as Med Jets Flight 056, crashed shortly after takeoff from Northeast Philadelphia Airport. The crash resulted in the deaths of all six individuals on board and one person on the ground.

4. February 6, 2025 – Nome, Alaska, USA

Bering Air Flight 445, a Cessna 208B Grand Caravan, disappeared from radar before its scheduled arrival in Nome. The wreckage was found 34 miles from the destination, with all 10 individuals on board deceased.

5. February 12, 2025 – San Diego, California, USA

A U.S. military EA-18G Growler fighter jet crashed into San Diego Bay near Shelter Island. Both pilots ejected safely and were rescued by a nearby fishing boat. No fatalities occurred.

6. February 15, 2025 – Covington, Georgia, USA

A Rockwell Commander aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff from Covington Municipal Airport. The accident resulted in the deaths of a husband and wife on board.

7. February 17, 2025 – Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Delta Connection Flight 4819, a Bombardier CRJ900, crash-landed at Toronto Pearson International Airport, flipping upside down upon impact. All 80 occupants survived, though 21 sustained injuries.

8. February 19, 2025 – Marana, Arizona, USA

A mid-air collision between a Cessna 172S and a Lancair 360 MK II occurred near Marana Regional Airport. The Lancair crashed, resulting in two fatalities; the Cessna landed safely.

How Many People Have Died?

In February 2025, aviation accidents have resulted in a total of 105 fatalities globally. Notably, the United States has experienced 85 deaths from four fatal plane crashes, marking a concerning increase compared to previous years.

While the NTSB is still investigating the major plane crashes, experts maintain that flying is extremely safe. NTSB chairperson Jennifer Homendy said: