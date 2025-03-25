Cuppy's big move for African Students at King's College London & the 2024 Cuppy Foundation Report – Here's everything you need to know

Florence Otedola, popularly known as Cuppy, continues to significantly impact education for African students. Following the release of the Cuppy Foundation 2024 Annual Report, the DJ and philanthropist has launched a new University Hardship Fund at King's College London, furthering her commitment to supporting African students beyond scholarships.

University Hardship Funds – Not Scholarships, But Essential Support

Unlike scholarships, which typically cover tuition fees, Cuppy's University Hardship Funds provide critical financial assistance for African students throughout their studies. These funds, currently available at Oxford University, King's College London, and New York University, help students cover essential living expenses such as rent, food, clothing, travel costs, research materials, and conference attendance.

Many African students secure scholarships but still struggle with the cost of living and academic necessities; this is where Cuppy's initiative ensures they can thrive academically and complete their education without financial strain.

Key Highlights from the 2024 Cuppy Foundation Report

The Cuppy Foundation 2024 Annual Report captures a year of impactful work, emphasizing its dedication to education and humanitarian efforts.

In her statement, Cuppy shares:

Delighted to share the Cuppy Foundation's 2024 philanthropic report, reflecting on another life-changing year of empowering young people through education.

She reiterates her passion for education, stating:

Education has always been a cornerstone of my life. The Cuppy Foundation is committed to providing an opportunity for African students to succeed, thrive, and ultimately motivate others in their communities.

Key Achievements in 2024:

Expansion of the University Hardship Funds at New York University to support African students facing financial challenges.

Continued collaboration with Save the Children on humanitarian programming in Northern Nigeria, impacting over 7,000 children in education, nutrition, and child protection.

One-year milestone of The Cuppy Africa Oxford Scholars Fund has provided over £5,700 in funding to support African graduate students at Oxford University.

Global advocacy at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), where Cuppy used her platform to champion youth empowerment and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Looking Ahead to 2025

Cuppy remains steadfast in her mission to open doors and create opportunities for African students. With ongoing projects, strengthened partnerships and unwavering dedication, she is breaking barriers and shaping the future of African leaders.

The Cuppy Foundation's work is far from over. 2025 promises even more groundbreaking initiatives to empower young Africans through education and humanitarian efforts.

Download the Cuppy Foundation 2024 Report at www.cuppyfoundation.org