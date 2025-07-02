On Saturday, 29th June 2025, leading minds in Africa’s creative and entrepreneurial space gathered for a powerful conversation themed “ Building Ventures That Make Money: Building and Monetizing Creative Products, Brands, and Businesses .” The event Venture Stack was powered by The Community Collective (TCCo) and supported by MTN Nigeria.

Adebola Williams, Co-Founder of RED for Africa; Titi Ogufere, Founder, Essential Interiors Consultancy.

Hosted by the founder, Imogie Immanuel, the event featured industry luminaries Titi Ogufere, award-winning designer and entrepreneur, and Adebola Williams, media entrepreneur and co-founder of RED for Africa. Together, they unpack the intersection of purpose, creativity, and profit in a time when creators are navigating uncertainty while striving to build sustainable brands.

Creativity with Purpose: Adebola Williams and Titi Ogufere unpack blueprint for profitable ventures

Speaking passionately on building with intention, Titi Ogufere challenged creatives to ground their work in deep understanding and consistency.

"We are in an environment where things don’t always work, but our job is to make them work," she said.

She emphasised the importance of mastering one’s craft, charging fairly for value delivered, and protecting the ideation process.

“Your mind is a powerful tool, treat it like sacred ground when birthing new ideas. Brainstorm, refine, and know who your idea is for.”

On the role of purpose and sustainability in business, Adebola Williams urged creatives to resist the lure of clout chasing and instead focus on longevity and value creation.

“Creativity is nothing without distribution,” he stated. “It’s not just about making noise; it’s about shaping culture and adding value to lives."

Both speakers echoed a common truth: building ventures that make money begins with clarity, commitment, and courage. Purpose may not immediately pay, but over time, it positions creators to lead transformative change, and yes, profit from it.

The event wrapped up with a call to action: fall in love with stillness, with your thoughts, with the process, because that’s where true, profitable ideas are born.

For creatives, entrepreneurs, and dreamers alike, this event was a timely reminder that with vision, strategy, and relentless creativity, it’s possible to build brands and businesses that don’t just exist, but thrive.

About The Community Collective| TCCo.

Speaking about The Community Collective (TCCo.) Imogie Immanuel highlighted, “We are focused on building a culture where entrepreneurship in Africa thrives through collaboration. We believe that creators and founders can do better when they're connected, when they can share lessons, ask questions, and grow side by side with others on the same path."

"Our vision is a thriving, inclusive ecosystem where African entrepreneurs are equipped not just with tools, but with people who genuinely want to see them win. With Venture Stack, we bridge the gap between industry leaders and the next generation of entrepreneurs, and business leaders, with the simple goal to help early stage founders avoid isolation, build smarter, and scale stronger as a collective.”

Social Media: Instagram @Venturestack_ YouTube: @the community collective | TCCo. Website: www.tcco.co

