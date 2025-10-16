When my friend Ada was about five months pregnant, she told me something that sounded so ridiculous at first, I couldn’t stop laughing. Her husband had started waking up queasy every morning. He craved weird foods, complained of headaches, and even began gaining weight just like her.

At first, they all thought it was stress or maybe a funny coincidence. But when he started having back pain and mood swings too, we knew something was wrong. Ada’s mother even joked, “Na you dey carry the belle now?”

That’s when I decided to look it up, and surprisingly, it’s a real thing. There’s actually a name for it: Couvade Syndrome, also known as sympathetic pregnancy. It’s when men start experiencing some of the same symptoms their pregnant partners go through, like nausea, bloating, fatigue, and food cravings.

What is couvade syndrome?

The word “couvade” comes from a French term meaning “to brood or hatch.” Couvade Syndrome isn’t officially classified as a medical disorder, but it’s recognised by doctors, psychologists and researchers.

It describes a situation where a man develops physical or emotional symptoms that mirror his pregnant partner’s. Although global reports suggest it's common, there is a perception that couvade is less frequently reported in Nigeria.

Studies have found that men who are more emotionally connected to their partners are more likely to experience these symptoms. It’s not an illness, but rather a psychosomatic reaction, meaning the mind triggers physical responses.

What causes it?

Experts believe Couvade Syndrome is linked to both psychological and hormonal factors. On the psychological side, men who are anxious about becoming fathers or overly empathetic may subconsciously manifest symptoms.

On the hormonal side, studies have shown that men’s testosterone levels tend to drop, and prolactin (the hormone linked to nurturing and bonding) increases during their partner’s pregnancy. These shifts can cause fatigue, mood changes, and appetite fluctuations, just like in expectant mothers.

Common symptoms men experience

The list is surprisingly long. Commonly reported couvade symptoms include:

Morning nausea and food cravings

Weight gain or bloating

Sleep disturbances

Back pain and abdominal discomfort

Mood swings or anxiety

Changes in appetite

It often starts in the first trimester and peaks around the third trimester, when the partner’s anxiety and excitement about fatherhood intensify. Interestingly, the symptoms usually disappear after childbirth, as if the man’s “pregnancy” has ended.

Is it common in Nigeria?

While Couvade Syndrome isn’t widely discussed in Nigeria, many women recognise it. A young father, Olamide, shared with Pulse, “When my wife was pregnant, I used to experience morning sickness and had strange cravings. My wife teased me, but it felt real. Once she gave birth, everything just stopped.”

Can it be treated?

Since it’s not a disease, there’s no medical treatment required, unless the symptoms become severe. Simple lifestyle tips can help, though: Exercise and eat balanced meals.

Reduce stress through breathing or meditation.

Attend prenatal classes together.

Make light of it. (Humour can be healing.)

For expectant women, seeing their partners struggle with morning sickness or cravings can be both amusing and confusing. But it’s important to understand that there’s no cause for alarm. It’s psychosomatic. When couples understand this, it can strengthen their emotional bond and prepare both partners for the realities of parenthood.

Pregnancy isn’t just physical; it’s emotional, spiritual, and relational.

