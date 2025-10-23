‘Men Are Scarce’ — This African Country Is Begging Foreigners To Come Marry Their Women

Have you seen the viral video online, where an African woman said, "We have over 1.5 million women and only 600,000 men. We need husbands from outside!"? The woman speaking was from Lesotho, a tiny, high‑altitude country hidden within South Africa, and her appeal has since blown up across TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook.

But how true is this shortage of men? And why are Basotho women (as they are called) openly calling for foreign men to marry them? Before we get into the reasons, here's a bit about the country.

Where Is Lesotho And Why Does It Snow There?

It snows in Lesotho

Lesotho is an independent nation completely surrounded by South Africa, and unlike many southern African countries with tropical or subtropical climates, it sits entirely on a high plateau. Its lowest point is 1,400 meters (4,593 feet) above sea level, giving it the highest lowest point of any country in the world. The country is nicknamed " The Kingdom in the Sky" for that reason. The extreme altitude is why it experiences real winter temperatures and snowfall. Parts of Lesotho look more like Switzerland than Southern Africa; there is even a ski resort called Afriski, which draws international visitors during the winter months.

Why Are Lesotho Women ‘Begging’ For Husbands?

The claim that “men are finished” in Lesotho didn’t come out of thin air. Lesotho has slightly more women than men, but the gap feels bigger because the people actually present in the country are mostly women. Many Basotho men leave home for long stretches to work in South Africa, especially in mining and construction. Others migrate for economic survival because Lesotho’s job market is small. So, the official sex ratio may not be as dramatic as the viral 1.5 million vs 600,000 claim, but the day‑to‑day reality is that many communities are mostly women, especially in rural highland areas. What Do The Real Numbers Say?

Basotho people

Before understanding the "why," we need to look at the facts. Lesotho’s total population is approximately 2.3 million. Verified demographic data shows a sex ratio of roughly 96 men per 100 women, a noticeable but not extreme gap. However, when you remove... The men living in South Africa for work,

The ones who travel seasonally,

HIV/AIDS mortality, which historically hit men harder,

The ones working in mines or border towns,

The men in prisons, ...the “active male population” inside Lesotho can feel much smaller. Which is why the woman in the video sounds desperate. In many villages, there simply aren’t enough men at home for the number of marriage‑aged women. Can Foreign Men Actually Marry Lesotho Women? Yep. Marriage to foreign nationals is legal and fairly common, especially as migration increases. Some Basotho women even relocate after marriage. The country is conservative but welcoming of intercultural unions, especially where family and community respect are shown. So, even though the exact numbers being shared online are not accurate, there genuinely are more marriage‑age women than men who remain inside the country.

