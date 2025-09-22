How much does it take to maintain a car on Nigerian roads this year

Beyond the purchase price, owners must cover fuel, routine servicing, tyres, insurance, unexpected repairs, parking, and the hidden cost of running generators during outages.

In Lagos, a commercial driver I spoke to said fuel and spare parts quietly swallowed most of his monthly income, while a middle-class neighbour cited insurance and parking fees as surprise line items.

Knowing realistic annual ranges for each cost area helps you budget properly and avoid the shock that turns a convenience into a financial burden.

1. Fuel and generator fuel

Petrol is the single biggest recurring cost for most drivers. An economy car doing around twelve thousand kilometres a year and using about eight litres per 100 kilometres will spend roughly two hundred thousand naira on petrol at common market prices.

Add generator fuel for workshops or home charging, and expect another fifty to one hundred thousand naira when outages are frequent.

2. Routine servicing and consumables

Small services for oil filters and checks come every three to five months. Major services that cover brakes, spark plugs, and belts can be significantly pricier.

Budgeting for three to four minor services and one major service gives a sensible annual range of about one hundred and fifty thousand to three hundred thousand naira for everyday cars when using reputable workshops.

3. Tyres, batteries, and wearable parts

Tyres and batteries wear out with use, and poor roads accelerate replacement. Economy tyres cost much less than international brands but require more frequent changes.

For an average car, expect to spend between fifty thousand and two hundred thousand naira a year on tyre rotation, alignment, and at least one battery replacement every few years, factored into the annual budget.

4. Insurance registration and licensing

Comprehensive insurance typically costs three to seven percent of the insured value each year. For a three-million-naira vehicle that works out to roughly ninety thousand to two hundred and ten thousand naira.

Cheaper third-party policies exist but offer less cover. Add state licensing and occasional inspection fees, which vary by location and can add to yearly paperwork costs.

5. Unexpected repairs and spare parts

Breakdowns and collision repairs are unpredictable but inevitable. Minor repairs from local mechanics can range from fifty thousand to one hundred thousand naira, while major engine or transmission jobs for older or imported cars can hit several hundred thousand naira.

Setting aside a repair fund between one hundred thousand and five hundred thousand naira a year smooths shocks when things go wrong.

6. Parking tolls and day-to-day running costs

Daily parking fees, bridge or toll payments, and routine cleaning can add up over the year. Regular paid parking and occasional tolls might total twenty thousand to one hundred thousand naira, depending on your neighbourhood and commuting habits.

Remember occasional towing or emergency pickup charges, which are commonly expensive when you need them.

7. Depreciation, finance, and opportunity cost

Cars lose value every year, which is a real cost, especially in the first few years after purchase. Depreciation plus interest on financed purchases raises the effective annual cost significantly.

When you include finance charges and lost opportunity returns, consider depreciation of several hundred thousand naira annually in your total ownership calculation.

A careful owner who uses independent mechanics and drives modestly might budget three hundred thousand to seven hundred thousand naira a year.