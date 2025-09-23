This week marks the celebration of the International Week of Deaf People 2025, an annual event dedicated to promoting Deaf Culture, language, and identity.

The theme for this year, “No Human Rights Without Sign Language Rights,” highlights the urgent need to recognise sign languages as a fundamental human right. It reminds the world that inclusion and equality for Deaf people cannot exist without full access to sign language.

Please note that the preferred terms for Deaf people are “Deaf” and “Hard of Hearing.” Avoid outdated or offensive labels like “hearing impaired” or “deaf and dumb.” Words shape attitudes, and using respectful language helps break down barriers instead of reinforcing them.

Despite growing awareness about Deaf people, misconceptions about deafness continue to shape how society views and treats Deaf and hard-of-hearing individuals. These myths often lead to stigma, exclusion, and unfair assumptions.

In honour of this week, let’s debunk some of the most common myths about Deaf people and uncover the truth.

8 Common Myths About Deaf People

Myth 1: All Deaf People Can Read Lips

Not all Deaf individuals rely on lip reading. Even those who do often understand less than 30% of spoken words this way, since many sounds look identical on the lips. Expecting Deaf people to lip-read perfectly is unfair. Better options include using an interpreter, writing things down, or simply asking the person how they prefer to communicate.

Myth 2: Deaf People Can’t Drive

Deaf people drive cars every day , and research shows they are just as safe, if not safer, than hearing drivers. Emergency vehicles use both sirens and flashing lights for a reason: driving depends more on sight than hearing.

Myth 3: Deafness Is Always Genetic

While some types of deafness are genetic, 90% of Deaf people are born to hearing parents, and many Deaf parents have hearing children. Deafness can also result from illness , injury, or environmental causes. The stereotype that “all Deaf parents have Deaf children” is false and harmful.

Myth 4: Sign Language Is Universal

Just like spoken languages, sign languages vary by country and culture. There are over 70 recognised sign languages worldwide. For example, American Sign Language (ASL) is related to French Sign Language, but completely different from British Sign Language (BSL). A signer from the U.S. cannot automatically understand one from the U.K.

Myth 5: All Deaf People Use Sign Language

Not all Deaf people sign. Some prefer spoken language, others use lip reading, and many combine methods depending on context. Studies suggest that only about 10% of people with hearing loss use sign language as their primary mode of communication.

Myth 6: Deaf People Are “Mute” or “Dumb”

Terms like deaf and dumb are outdated and offensive. Deaf people are neither silent nor unintelligent. Many communicate fluently in sign language, speech, or writing. The only thing Deaf people can’t do is hear. Everything else, including intelligence, creativity, and communication, is unaffected.

Myth 7: Deaf People Can’t Enjoy Music, Cinema, or TV

Music can be experienced through vibration, rhythm, visual cues and assistive technology like hearing aids. They can also feel the rhythm and bass through their bodies by placing themselves near speakers or specialised surfaces. Many Deaf individuals are talented musicians and performers. Likewise, subtitled films and closed captioning allow Deaf audiences to enjoy cinema and television, though limited accessibility remains a barrier that society must fix.

Myth 8: Deaf People Are Aggressive

Like anyone, Deaf people have a range of personalities. What may seem like aggression is often frustration caused by communication barriers in a hearing-dominated world. Cultural misunderstandings can also fuel stereotypes. In truth, Deaf communities are as diverse as any other group.

Deafness is not a limitation but a different way of experiencing the world. As the world celebrates International Week of Deaf People 2025, let’s honour Deaf culture, amplify Deaf voices, and work toward a society where no one is judged by misconceptions.