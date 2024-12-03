Christmas Magic arrives at MMA2 as Optiva Capital leads 20-Day Festival Kickoff

The festive season officially arrived in grand style at the Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal 2 (MMA2) as Optiva Capital Partners, Africa’s premier wealth management and retention firm, alongside MBR Signature and Bi-Courtney Aviation Services, lit up the terminal in a dazzling display of Christmas lights and decorations. The ribbon-cutting ceremony, which signified the kickoff of the highly anticipated 20-Day Christmas Festival, marked the beginning of an unforgettable holiday experience for travelers and visitors alike.

A spectacle of Light and Joy

The event, aptly dubbed the Light-Up Show, transformed MMA2 into a radiant wonderland. From the moment the ribbon was cut, the terminal came alive with the warm glow of thousands of twinkling Christmas lights. Guests marveled as the once-familiar terminal was reimagined into a festive haven, complete with stunning ornaments, towering Christmas trees, and breathtaking installations that captured the magic of the season.



The lighting of MMA2 was complemented by enchanting Christmas carols, with a standout performance of "That's Christmas to Me" a song originally performed by the Pentatonix Group. Adding to the festive cheer, Precious Emmanuel, a talented and rising musical sensation, delivered soulful renditions that beautifully aligned with the spirit of the season. Known for his rich, melodious voice and emotive performances, Precious captured the hearts of the audience with songs that evoked the warmth and joy of Christmas. Flash mobs thrilled audiences in the departure lounge, seamlessly blending into the excitement with spontaneous dance routines, while renowned comedian Kenny Black added a dose of laughter, rounding out a perfect evening that set the tone for the celebrations ahead.

Uniting Communities Through Celebration

The Christmas Festival, a first-of-its-kind event in Nigeria, is a collaboration that underscores the power of partnerships—an embodiment of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 17. It’s more than just a celebration; it’s a testament to how businesses can come together to create experiences that unite communities, foster economic growth, and enhance travel moments. Speaking at the Light-Up Show, Dr. Jane Kimemia, CEO of Optiva Capital Partners, shared her excitement: “This lighting ceremony is symbolic of what this festival represents—hope, joy, and connection. At Optiva Capital Partners, we believe in creating memorable experiences that go beyond wealth creation. Through this festival, we are giving back to the community where we operate bringing the magic and wonder of Christmas. and the richness of its culture, proving that the magic of Christmas can be experienced right here at home.”

Bringing Christmas Home

Dr. Kimemia further emphasized how the festival aligns with Optiva’s mission of creating global access and enriching lives.“For families who usually travel abroad for Christmas festivities, we’re bringing that wonder to Lagos. MMA2 is not just a transit hub during these 20 days—it’s a destination where families, friends, and communities can come together to make unforgettable memories.”

Rekindling the Spirit of the Holidays

Stanley Ezeani, Managing Director of MBR Signature and the visionary behind the festival, expressed his excitement as the Christmas Festival officially commenced. “The magic of Christmas is alive once more, and we’re thrilled to welcome members of the public to experience it firsthand. Through this festival, we’ve brought cherished traditions to life while creating new ones, ensuring everyone can enjoy the wonder and joy of the season. With MMA2 now lit up and brimming with activities, it’s the perfect destination to immerse yourself in the true essence of Christmas.”

Adding to the sentiments, Kola Bamigboye, Acting Chief Operating Officer of Bi-Courtney Aviation Services, celebrated the collaboration.

“This partnership with Optiva Capital Partners and MBR Signature is proof of what we can achieve when we work together. The Light-Up Show and the activities to come will spread joy and unite our community during the most wonderful time of the year.”

What’s ahead?

The 20-Day Christmas Festival at MMA2 is brimming with activities designed to captivate all ages. The festival features live music and comedy performances that promise to entertain visitors of all ages. Families can explore the enchanting Santa Claus Grotto, a magical space for children and parents to create joyful memories together. Guests will also enjoy festive treats and a free-to-play grand piano for skilled travelers who personally wish to give fellow travelers a melodious experience. Adding to the excitement are captivating performances by artists, ensuring a truly unforgettable experience.

With the lights now officially on and the festivities in full swing, travelers passing through MMA2 are in for a Christmas season like no other—one filled with warmth, joy, and the magic of shared experiences.

About Optiva Capital Partners

Optiva Capital Partners is a premier wealth management and retention firm offering bespoke solutions in four areas of specialization - investment immigration, investment advisory, insurance, and international real estate.