Chivas 18 brings The Chivas Palace experience to Abuja — where ambition, modern luxury and earned success collide

On Saturday, July 12, Abuja will be alive with refined taste, style, and status as Chivas Regal Nigeria hosts The Chivas Palace, a high-energy takeover for the daring, creative, and self-made.

Chivas Regal is introducing the new Chivas 18 bottle to a new generation of whisky drinkers, creating an experience that combines ambition and modern luxury. For one night only, #TheChivasPalace will transform the event venue into a luxurious world where craftsmanship meets ambition, hustle culture meets nobility, and the essence of Chivas comes to life.

The event celebrates progress and community through immersive installations, live performances, and curated whisky tastings with guided education.

"Chivas celebrates collective success and those who rise alongside their crews." Evane Chenuet, Marketing Director for Pernod Ricard Nigeria, explained that the tenacity and idea of rising together is exactly why we say "I rise, we rise."

About Pernod Ricard Nigeria

Pernod Ricard Nigeria is the local affiliate of Pernod Ricard, a global leader in wines and spirits.

Pernod Ricard holds a comprehensive portfolio of premium and luxury brands, with 16 out of the top 100 spirit brands in the world, including Jameson Irish Whiskey, Beefeater Gin, Martell Cognac, Seagram’s Imperial Blue Whisky, Imperial Black Whisky, Absolut Vodka, Ballantine’s Blended Scotch Whisky, Chivas Regal, The Glenlivet Scotch Whisky, Inverroche Gin, Olmeca Tequila, Malibu Liqueur, and GH Mumm Champagne.

About The Chivas Regal

Founded in 1786 and produced at the historic Strathisla Distillery in Speyside, the oldest working distillery in the Scottish Highlands - Chivas Regal embodies over two centuries of Scotch whisky craftsmanship. As a leading name in blended Scotch, Chivas is renowned for its signature smoothness, achieved through expert blending of high-quality single malt and grain whiskies sourced from across Scotland. Each expression in the Chivas range is a testament to the skill of our master blenders, combining rich Speyside character with exceptional depth and balance.

At the heart of Chivas is a simple but powerful belief, success isn’t a personal journey but it’s a shared celebration. That’s the spirit of the brand’s campaign, “I Rise, We Rise”. Today’s achievers don’t just rise alone - they bring others up with them. Because when one of us rises, we all rise.

