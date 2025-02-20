Chef Jayne's Cookathon Fest celebrates Nigeria's rich culinary heritage

Get ready for a flavourful journey through Nigeria's diverse regions. Chef Jayne's Cookathon Fest, themed "Taste of Naija Vibes," is set to take place on Thursday, 27th through Friday, 28th of February 2025.

This 24 hours culinary event aims to showcase and celebrate Nigeria's rich cultural heritage through its cuisine. With over 60 recipes from various regions, attendees will be treated to a gastronomic experience that highlights the country's unique flavours and traditions.

According to Chef Jayne,

Our goal is to preserve Nigeria's cultural heritage and promote community engagement through the universal language of food. We believe that this event will not only delight the taste buds but also foster a sense of national pride and unity.

The event is expected to reach a publicity audience of between 500,000 to 5 million, providing a unique opportunity for sponsors and partners to enhance their brand visibility while supporting a culturally significant initiative.

Sponsors will not only gain visibility for their brand but also align with their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) goals by promoting community engagement and cultural preservation, added Chef Jayne.

Chef Jayne's Cookathon Fest is now open for sponsorship and partnership opportunities. Interested parties can contact the organisers for more information.

Join the conversation on social media using the hashtags #chefJaynes'sCookathon #TasteOfNaijaVibes and get ready to experience the rich flavours and traditions of Nigeria.