CeraVe has announced a new deal with the NBA featuring multiple marketing initiatives. The #1 dermatologist-recommended skincare brand in the U.S. will create customised content, sponsor events on-site, and integrate its hair care and skin care products into in-store promotions. The partnership builds on CeraVe's previous "Head of CeraVe" campaign featuring NBA All-Star Anthony Davis . The new deal features original content on the NBA's social media and digital platforms, as well as at major league events.

Additionally, the NBA and CeraVe will collaborate to launch the "Care For All" program, providing education and resources for skin health to families. The program will consist of Jr. NBA clinics across the United States where individuals can undergo dermatology screenings, learn about CeraVe products, and take home samples of products. “At CeraVe, we are absolutely thrilled to join forces with the NBA because, like them, we believe in championing performance and well-being,” Esther Garcia, CeraVe U.S. General Manager, said. “Our partnership with the NBA is an exciting opportunity to reach a truly unparalleled audience, one that’s passionate, engaged, incredibly diverse, and one that truly values performance, especially when it comes to their skin barrier, head to toe.”

CeraVe will be all over the biggest NBA events, including the Emirates NBA Cup, NBA All-Star, and NBA Summer League. They’re also teaming up with NBA 2K26, allowing them to connect with the huge gaming community. “Beyond the products, our commitment is to ignite a vital conversation about skin and scalp health, by expanding access to dermatologists for all and fostering a holistic culture of self-care that empowers the entire NBA community, on and off the court,” Garcia added.

CeraVe's journey began in 2005, when dermatologists noticed a range of skin conditions, including eczema, acne, psoriasis, and chronic dryness. Rather than focusing solely on symptoms, its founders took a step back to learn about how the skin's natural barrier protects against irritants and retains moisture. This led to a simple yet effective approach: restore the barrier, restore the skin.

October is Eczema Awareness Month, and it's turning the spotlight on the millions of people with this chronic, often stigmatized skin disease. Per the National Eczema Association (NEA), eczema affects about 223 million people globally, with prevalence rates as high as 20% in children and 10% in adults . In Nigeria and the rest of Africa, eczema remains a common dermatological complaint, often caused by environmental factors, allergies, and limited access to dermatological care opportunities.

CeraVe has consistently done more than simply talk about eczema care . Endorsed by dermatologists and trusted by everyday users, CeraVe has changed what it means to care for eczema-prone skin. CeraVe products contain a signature blend of three important ceramides, lipids found naturally in healthy skin, that lock in moisture and strengthen the moisture barrier. READ ALSO: CeraVe vs Cetaphil: Which is Better for Hyperpigmentation and Dark Skin?