How to Create a Career Plan That Works for You (Step-by-Step Guide)

In Nigeria today, career growth feels like navigating an unending maze. One minute, you are sending out your resume and portfolio , and the next, you are wondering if you even chose the right path.

Between unemployment, underemployment, and the unpredictable job market, many young Nigerians are just surviving on vibes rather than planning. But the truth is, no matter the economic condition or your background, having a career plan is guaranteed to help you move with clarity, purpose, and swift progress.

Creating a career plan is not for you to have your life figured out in one switch. It is more about building something strong enough to keep you on track even when life throws curveballs at you.

Here are practical ways on how to create a career plan that actually works for you.

1. Know Yourself Before You Plan You would agree with me that a good career plan starts with you. Oftentimes, Nigerians make career choices due to societal expectations or parental pressure. It’s common to find parents foisting career choices on their children. You’d hear things like “My child must be a lawyer, doctor, or engineer.” I recall a church member telling me years ago that studying Mass Communication was beneath me and that I should pursue Law instead. When you don’t understand your strengths, interests, or values, you end up stuck or miserable. You can't escape it. This is when you should ask yourself some honest questions: What kind of work makes me feel fulfilled?

What are my top strengths?

What do I value most (stability, creativity, impact, money, or freedom)?

What kind of lifestyle do I want to live? You can even take free personality or career tests online to get a clearer idea of where your natural strengths lie. But beyond tests, you should also observe what you enjoy doing daily. If you love explaining ideas (communication), designing visuals (creativity), or solving problems (analysis). This is where your career foundation begins .

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Set Clear and Realistic Goals It is not enough to say “I want to be successful.” Success means different things to different people. Instead, you define it clearly. Break your goals into two parts: Short-term goals (6 months – 2 years): These are things you can achieve in the shortest of time. Things like learning a skill, getting an internship, switching departments, or earning a certification.

Long-term goals (3 – 10 years): These shape the bigger picture and, of course, your future. It could be becoming a team lead, starting your business, or working in a specific field. For example, if you are a mass communication graduate who wants to build a career in media, your short-term goal might be to intern at a radio station or digital platform. Your long-term goal might be to become a media strategist or editor at a major publication. Writing these goals down gives your ambitions structure. That is the difference between moving intentionally and just hoping things work out.

3. Do a Career Reality Check Nigeria’s job market is unique, highly competitive, skill-driven, and constantly evolving. To create a plan that works, you need to understand the realities of your chosen industry. First, research what is in demand. For instance, while traditional jobs like banking and oil still attract attention, tech, digital media, and renewable energy are emerging as fast-growing sectors. Learn what employers are currently looking for. LinkedIn , Jobberman , and a few others frequently publish reports on in-demand skills ; you may want to check them out. If your dream job is in a highly competitive field, ask yourself how you can differentiate yourself from others. Can you combine two skills? For example, an accountant with data analysis skills is more valuable than one without them. Likewise, a journalist who understands SEO or video editing has an edge in digital media. Knowing what the market needs helps you to plan realistically without losing your passion.

4. Build Skills that Match Your Goals Having a degree is good but a degree is only the starting point. Skills are the real currency now. A practical career plan should always include learning, whether formal or informal. Start by identifying the skills required for your next level . If you are into business, learn marketing and financial management. If you are in media, learn content strategy or public relations. For tech roles, coding, UX design, and data analytics are essential. There are too many to count platforms that offer free or affordable courses that fit around your schedule. But don’t just collect certificates, you should also focus on applying what you learn. Volunteer, freelance, or work on small projects to ensure all you have learnt sticks. Also, remember soft skills matter too . Things like communication, time management, and emotional intelligence will set you apart from your peers.

5. Build a Network and Stay Visible In Nigeria, connections matter. Maybe not in the corrupt sense but networking is invaluable. This is about building genuine professional relationships that help you grow. Attend industry events, webinars, and seminars to stay informed and up-to-date. Join online groups related to your field of interest. Follow thought leaders and comment meaningfully on their posts. Introduce yourself to people whose careers inspire you, just to learn from them. Also, never underestimate the power of visibility. Share your work online, update your LinkedIn profile , or even create a simple portfolio. Many opportunities come from people who see what you do. And if you are consistent, the right people will notice.

ADVERTISEMENT

6. Track Your Progress and Re-Evaluate Regularly A career plan is not a one-time document; it is an ongoing process. It is something you revisit often. Every six months or so, check in with yourself and ask: Have I made progress toward my short-term goals?

What new skills have I gained?

Do my goals still align with my current reality and interests? Of course, life happens, industries change, personal interests evolve, and new opportunities arise. But you should never be afraid to adjust your plan. Flexibility is part of the process. And the key is to remain intentional, not stagnant.