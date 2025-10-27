The Secret Power of Networking: Building Connections That Actually Work

When most Nigerians hear “networking,” they picture awkward small talk, forced smiles, and pretending to care about what someone is saying. But real networking? It’s way more powerful than that.

The truth is, in today’s world, your network can open doors your CV can’t. Whether you’re a fresh graduate, freelancer, or full-time hustler, building the right connections could be the difference between “We’ll get back to you” and “When can you start?”

Here’s how to make networking actually work and not feel fake while doing it.

1. Start With a Genuine Interest, Not Gain

People can smell “use me” energy from a mile away. Don’t slide into someone’s DMs only when you need a favour. Engage with their content, share ideas, and show up with curiosity and not desperation.

When you meet someone new, ask thoughtful questions. Instead of, “Can you help me get a job?”, try “How did you get into your field?” It’s more human and more memorable.

2. Look Beyond Titles

In Nigeria, we love big titles like “Manager,” “Director,” “Head of Something.” But connections aren’t just about hierarchy. Sometimes, your strongest allies are your peers, the people growing alongside you. The intern today could be a decision-maker tomorrow. Build relationships horizontally, not just upwards.

3. Go Where the Energy Is

You don’t have to attend fancy conferences to network. Sometimes the best connections happen at industry mixers, small workshops, or even on X Spaces. The key is to show up where people in your field are already talking, learning, and sharing.

4. Give Before You Ask

Want people to remember you? Be the person who adds value. Share an article they’d find useful. Offer to help on a small project.People are more likely to refer opportunities to someone they’ve had a positive, helpful interaction with.

5. Nurture, Don’t Neglect

Networking isn’t a one-time thing; instead, it’s an ongoing relationship. Check in once in a while, even when you don’t need anything. Congratulate them on milestones. Send a message on their work anniversary. Stay visible, but not clingy.

Set a monthly reminder to reconnect with 2–3 people in your circle. Relationships fade when you don’t water them.

The Bottom Line:

Networking doesn’t have to be transactional or fake. It’s about finding your tribe, people who inspire, support, and challenge you. The connections you build today could shape your career tomorrow.

