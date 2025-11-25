Beyond the CV: How to Spot Potential in Unpolished Candidates

Not every great hire comes wrapped in a perfect résumé. In fact, some of the most impactful employees start as “unpolished” candidates whose CVs might be rough, whose experience seems limited, or whose presentation isn’t as refined. Learning to spot potential beyond the paper has become one of the most valuable hiring skills a recruiter or employer can develop. Here are some tips to keep in mind:

1. Look for evidence of learning agility

A polished résumé might show years of experience, but an unpolished one can show hunger: the drive to learn, grow, and adapt.

Learning agility can be one of the top predictors of long-term job success, even more than prior experience.

If a candidate has consistently improved their skills, taken free courses, or switched industries successfully, that’s a strong sign they’ll thrive once given the right support.

2. Pay attention to soft skills and mindset

Technical skills can be trained; mindset and attitude can’t.

Listen for curiosity, initiative, and accountability in an interview. Candidates who ask thoughtful questions, admit what they don’t know, or share how they overcame challenges often demonstrate strong emotional intelligence which is a key predictor of performance in any role.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Focus on transferable skills, not job titles

Someone who’s worked in customer service might excel in project coordination. A content creator could evolve into a brand strategist.

Instead of fixating on industry-specific experience, identify how their existing strengths can translate into your company’s needs.

4. Assess problem-solving ability through scenarios

Rather than relying only on résumé achievements, try practical assessments. Give candidates real-world tasks or scenarios that reflect the role.

Their thought process on how they structure a solution, adapt feedback, and stay calm under pressure often reveals far more than polished credentials ever could.

5. Value authenticity over performance

ADVERTISEMENT

Some candidates may not interview perfectly, they may be nervous or less articulate but authenticity often signals self-awareness and humility.

With mentorship and training, these are the people who tend to become loyal, high-performing team members.

In Summary:

Spotting potential beyond the CV takes intuition, openness, and a willingness to see beyond surface-level polish. The next great hire might not have the perfect résumé but they might have the right mindset, heart, and determination to grow with your team.