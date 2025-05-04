Campus love vs real world dating - which one is scarier?

In Nigeria, lectures, studies, and assignments characterise campus life, and a sprinkle of romance here and there. Did you really attend a Nigerian tertiary institution if you didn't try love?

I mean, it's like a six-unit course that must be completed. But while campus love is a thing of dreams, beauty, and butterflies, there is a raging debate about which is truer between campus love and real-life dating.

Which one is scarier between the concepts? Hold on and walk with me as I unpack the romance rollercoaster that is Campus Love vs. Real World Dating—and why both come with their kind of wahala.

The Vibes Are Different

Campus Love feels like a Netflix romance blockbuster. You meet during group assignments, flirt at the library, or lock eyes in the reading room, pretending to be focused. At this point, life is simpler, and so, love is vibey. No rent, no fuel price stress - just vibes and vibes alone, with the one your soul longs for.

Real World Dating, on the other hand, is like LinkedIn meets. Before you even plan a date, you’re running background checks, dealing with trust issues, and asking existential questions like: “What exactly are we?” You may as well sign in with a therapist before you begin.

Money Matters

In campus love, being broke is part of the experience. You both eat Gala and Coke, walk instead of taking a keke, and “Netflix and chill” is often just “laptop and vibes.”

In real-world dating, being broke? A red flag. Dates now involve fine dining, Uber fares, and surprise birthday gifts. Financial stress becomes a third wheel in your relationship, and we all know how burdensome that can become, especially if you're still struggling to find your footing.

Commitment and Intentions

Campus relationships can feel deeply emotional, but many don’t survive graduation. Once NYSC or job hunting kicks in, so does the ghosting.

In the real world, people either want marriage, vibes, or something in between - and figuring out which one can take months. One moment you’re planning baecations, the next thing you're begging your partner to explain what they mean by saying they don't want anything serious.

So, Which One Is Scarier?

Honestly? Both.

Campus love is scary because it’s intense but temporary. It feels like forever until it isn’t.

Real-world dating is scary because it’s slow, cautious, and emotionally expensive. You're older, wiser, and maybe a little more tired.