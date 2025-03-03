Breaking Barriers, Building Legacies – Writers Ink at 10

For years, women have been told what they can’t do. They’ve been underestimated, overlooked, and forced to work twice as hard for half the recognition. But the women of Writers Ink Concepts refused to accept those limitations. Diche Enunwa and Temitope Bolade Akinbode didn’t just break the mold—they shattered it.

As the first female-led writing duo in Nollywood, they’ve navigated challenges, defied expectations, and emerged as power players in an industry where women are often sidelined.

No wonder they were awarded the prestigious Eko Star Award by Lagos State for their incredible contribution to shaping culture and society through the stories they tell. And now, as they celebrate a decade of storytelling, their message is simple: It’s time for more women to take ownership of their success.

From Words to Empire

Writers Ink began with a dream—a dream to tell compelling, unforgettable stories. But dreams don’t come to life without action.

Over the past ten years, these women have put in the work, turning their vision into a business that has scripted over 100 films and series, including some of Nollywood’s biggest hits like On The Edge, Namaste Wahala, Hire a Man, Finding Hubby, Mama Drama, Offshoot, Raised Apart, E.V.E, Kabiyesi, and Wedding Night Blues.

They started as writers, but they didn’t stop there. Today, they are also producers, directors, casting agents, and mentors, proving that women don’t have to stay in one lane. We are limitless. We are creators. We are leaders.

The Power of Women Supporting Women

Speaking with some of the producers that have worked with this duo, Joy Grant-Ekong she had this to say:

Society often tells us that women can’t work together—that competition will drive us apart. But Diche and Tope have proven that women are stronger together.

They have built a partnership that has lasted a decade, thriving on trust, shared vision, and an unshakable belief in each other’s talent.

More than that, they are giving back. Through their masterclass and mentorship program called The Writers Room, these two women are opening doors for the next generation of writers and filmmakers.

They are creating opportunities where there were none, showing young writers and filmmakers that success is not just for a select few—it’s within reach for anyone willing to take action.

Accelerate Action: The Future Starts Now

This International Women’s Day, let’s reject the narratives that hold us back. Let’s stop waiting and start doing. Let’s bet on ourselves, support each other, and step into the roles we were meant to play. If two women can build an empire from scratch, imagine what millions of women can do together.

The world is watching. It’s time to take action.