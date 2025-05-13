50 bible verses for favour and breakthrough

Psalm 5:12 – "Surely, Lord, you bless the righteous; you surround them with your favour as with a shield."

Isaiah 58:8 – "Then your light will break forth like the dawn, and your healing will quickly appear."

Psalm 90:17 – "May the favour of the Lord our God rest on us; establish the work of our hands for us—yes, establish the work of our hands."

2 Samuel 22:29-30 – "You, Lord, are my lamp; the Lord turns my darkness into light. With your help, I can advance against a troop; with my God, I can scale a wall."

Jeremiah 29:11 – "For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you...”

Psalm 102:13 – “You will arise and have compassion on Zion, for it is time to show favour to her; the appointed time has come.”

Romans 8:31 – “If God is for us, who can be against us?”

Deuteronomy 28:2 – “All these blessings will come on you and accompany you if you obey the Lord your God.”

Proverbs 3:3-4 – “Let love and faithfulness never leave you...Then you will win favour and a good name in the sight of God and man.”

Isaiah 43:19 – “See, I am doing a new thing! Now it springs up; do you not perceive it?”

Luke 1:30 – “But the angel said to her, ‘Do not be afraid, Mary; you have found favour with God.’”

Exodus 14:14 – “The Lord will fight for you; you need only to be still.”

Psalm 30:5 – “Weeping may stay for the night, but rejoicing comes in the morning.”

1 Chronicles 4:10 – “Oh that you would bless me and enlarge my territory!”

Genesis 39:21 – “The Lord was with him; He showed him kindness and granted him favour...”

Zechariah 4:6 – “Not by might nor by power, but by my Spirit,” says the Lord Almighty.

Job 42:10 – “The Lord restored his fortunes and gave him twice as much as he had before.”

Psalm 84:11 – “For the Lord God is a sun and shield; the Lord bestows favour and honour...”

Philippians 4:13 – “I can do all this through him who gives me strength.”

Malachi 3:10 – “See if I will not throw open the floodgates of heaven and pour out so much blessing...”

Ephesians 3:20 – “Now to him who is able to do immeasurably more than all we ask or imagine...”

Isaiah 60:1 – “Arise, shine, for your light has come, and the glory of the Lord rises upon you.”

Proverbs 8:35 – “For those who find me find life and receive favour from the Lord.”

Isaiah 41:10 – “So do not fear, for I am with you...”

Psalm 34:10 – “Those who seek the Lord lack no good thing.”

Isaiah 61:7 – “Instead of your shame you will receive a double portion...”

James 1:17 – “Every good and perfect gift is from above...”

2 Corinthians 9:8 – “And God is able to bless you abundantly...”

Romans 8:28 – “And we know that in all things God works for the good...”

Genesis 26:12-13 – “Isaac planted crops in that land and the same year reaped a hundredfold...”

Psalm 126:5-6 – “Those who sow with tears will reap with songs of joy.”

Matthew 7:7 – “Ask and it will be given to you...”

Hebrews 4:16 – “Let us then approach God’s throne of grace with confidence...”

Isaiah 45:2-3 – “I will go before you and will level the mountains...”

Psalm 37:4 – “Take delight in the Lord, and he will give you the desires of your heart.”

Deuteronomy 8:18 – “But remember the Lord your God, for it is he who gives you the ability to produce wealth...”

1 Peter 5:10 – “After you have suffered a little while, will himself restore you...”

Mark 10:27 – “With man this is impossible, but not with God...”

Galatians 6:9 – “Let us not become weary in doing good...”

Jeremiah 33:3 – “Call to me and I will answer you and tell you great and unsearchable things...”

Psalm 23:6 – “Surely your goodness and love will follow me all the days of my life...”

Joel 2:25 – “I will repay you for the years the locusts have eaten...”

Matthew 19:26 – “With God all things are possible.”

Joshua 1:9 – “Be strong and courageous...for the Lord your God will be with you...”

Psalm 44:3 – “It was not by their sword that they won the land...it was your right hand, your arm, and the light of your face, for you loved them.”

Psalm 103:2-5 – “Praise the Lord, my soul, and forget not all his benefits...”

Romans 5:17 – “Those who receive God’s abundant provision of grace and of the gift of righteousness reign in life...”

Nehemiah 1:11 – “Give your servant success today by granting him favour...”

Isaiah 54:17 – “No weapon formed against you shall prosper...”