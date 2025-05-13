50 bible verses for favour and breakthrough

The Bible is filled with promises of God's favour and divine breakthroughs for those who trust in Him.
Life often presents us with seasons of waiting, uncertainty, and hardship, and during these times, many of us look to our faith for comfort, direction, and transformation. Whether you are seeking open doors in your career, restoration in your family, healing in your body, or clarity for your next step, God’s Word provides hope and assurance that He is working behind the scenes for your good.
Favour is God’s divine kindness and support, often manifesting in unexpected blessings, opportunities, and victories. Breakthrough, on the other hand, represents those pivotal moments when God steps in and turns situations around by breaking chains, removing barriers, and delivering miracles.
Below are 50 powerful Bible verses that speak about God’s favour and breakthrough. Meditate on them, pray with them, declare them over your life, and watch miracles happen.
Bible Verses for Favour and Breakthrough
Psalm 5:12 – "Surely, Lord, you bless the righteous; you surround them with your favour as with a shield."
Isaiah 58:8 – "Then your light will break forth like the dawn, and your healing will quickly appear."
Psalm 90:17 – "May the favour of the Lord our God rest on us; establish the work of our hands for us—yes, establish the work of our hands."
2 Samuel 22:29-30 – "You, Lord, are my lamp; the Lord turns my darkness into light. With your help, I can advance against a troop; with my God, I can scale a wall."
Jeremiah 29:11 – "For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you...”
Psalm 102:13 – “You will arise and have compassion on Zion, for it is time to show favour to her; the appointed time has come.”
Romans 8:31 – “If God is for us, who can be against us?”
Deuteronomy 28:2 – “All these blessings will come on you and accompany you if you obey the Lord your God.”
Proverbs 3:3-4 – “Let love and faithfulness never leave you...Then you will win favour and a good name in the sight of God and man.”
Isaiah 43:19 – “See, I am doing a new thing! Now it springs up; do you not perceive it?”
Luke 1:30 – “But the angel said to her, ‘Do not be afraid, Mary; you have found favour with God.’”
Exodus 14:14 – “The Lord will fight for you; you need only to be still.”
Psalm 30:5 – “Weeping may stay for the night, but rejoicing comes in the morning.”
1 Chronicles 4:10 – “Oh that you would bless me and enlarge my territory!”
Genesis 39:21 – “The Lord was with him; He showed him kindness and granted him favour...”
Zechariah 4:6 – “Not by might nor by power, but by my Spirit,” says the Lord Almighty.
Job 42:10 – “The Lord restored his fortunes and gave him twice as much as he had before.”
Psalm 84:11 – “For the Lord God is a sun and shield; the Lord bestows favour and honour...”
Philippians 4:13 – “I can do all this through him who gives me strength.”
Malachi 3:10 – “See if I will not throw open the floodgates of heaven and pour out so much blessing...”
Ephesians 3:20 – “Now to him who is able to do immeasurably more than all we ask or imagine...”
Isaiah 60:1 – “Arise, shine, for your light has come, and the glory of the Lord rises upon you.”
Proverbs 8:35 – “For those who find me find life and receive favour from the Lord.”
Isaiah 41:10 – “So do not fear, for I am with you...”
Psalm 34:10 – “Those who seek the Lord lack no good thing.”
Isaiah 61:7 – “Instead of your shame you will receive a double portion...”
James 1:17 – “Every good and perfect gift is from above...”
2 Corinthians 9:8 – “And God is able to bless you abundantly...”
Romans 8:28 – “And we know that in all things God works for the good...”
Genesis 26:12-13 – “Isaac planted crops in that land and the same year reaped a hundredfold...”
Psalm 126:5-6 – “Those who sow with tears will reap with songs of joy.”
Matthew 7:7 – “Ask and it will be given to you...”
Hebrews 4:16 – “Let us then approach God’s throne of grace with confidence...”
Isaiah 45:2-3 – “I will go before you and will level the mountains...”
Psalm 37:4 – “Take delight in the Lord, and he will give you the desires of your heart.”
Deuteronomy 8:18 – “But remember the Lord your God, for it is he who gives you the ability to produce wealth...”
1 Peter 5:10 – “After you have suffered a little while, will himself restore you...”
Mark 10:27 – “With man this is impossible, but not with God...”
Galatians 6:9 – “Let us not become weary in doing good...”
Jeremiah 33:3 – “Call to me and I will answer you and tell you great and unsearchable things...”
Psalm 23:6 – “Surely your goodness and love will follow me all the days of my life...”
Joel 2:25 – “I will repay you for the years the locusts have eaten...”
Matthew 19:26 – “With God all things are possible.”
Joshua 1:9 – “Be strong and courageous...for the Lord your God will be with you...”
Psalm 44:3 – “It was not by their sword that they won the land...it was your right hand, your arm, and the light of your face, for you loved them.”
Psalm 103:2-5 – “Praise the Lord, my soul, and forget not all his benefits...”
Romans 5:17 – “Those who receive God’s abundant provision of grace and of the gift of righteousness reign in life...”
Nehemiah 1:11 – “Give your servant success today by granting him favour...”
Isaiah 54:17 – “No weapon formed against you shall prosper...”
Psalm 115:14 – “May the Lord cause you to flourish, both you and your children.”
These verses are not mere words but declarations of divine truth that can shape our reality when spoken in faith. As you meditate on these scriptures, align your heart with God's will, and remain steadfast in prayer, you will experience His favour and witness the breakthroughs you've longed for.
