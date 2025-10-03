Beyond the Candy: How TomTom is Making Nigeria’s Music Scene Lit

Every October 1st, the world stops for International Music Day, a vibe check reminding us that beats, lyrics, and melodies speak louder than words. In Nigeria, where music is more than just entertainment; it’s our lifestyle, pride and a whole mood. Brands like TomTom, Nigeria’s OG black-and-white menthol candy are not just watching from the sidelines they are jumping into the mix, vibing with the culture, and helping young talents flex harder.

For decades, the black and white menthol candy has been cooling taste buds, but now is also flipping the script, moving from candy aisle to full-on music plug. Through initiatives like the Breathe Academy, Breathe For It Summit, and Breathe Through It Verse Challenge, the brand is giving young creatives the tools to evolve in their careers. Real skills like finding their sound, pushing through the noise, and embracing their voice - loud, proud, and unapologetic.

And it doesn’t stop there. TomTom has been front row in pop culture, backing major concerts like Chike’s Booless Party, Trace in the City, and the MTV Base Cypher, while also creating grassroots platforms that put undiscovered voices on the map. At the core of it all is one mantra: “Breathe Through It.” It’s more than a slogan; it’s a lifestyle, a reminder to shake off the pressure, own your individuality, and keep creating against the odds.

Because here’s the truth: Music is not just life; it’s joy and self-expression all in one. And with moves like these, TomTom is helping this generation write its own rules, set its own rhythm, and take its sound global.

